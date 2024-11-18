Arrest made in stabbing rampage that left 2 dead in Manhattan

A man has been arrested after allegedly killing two people and injuring a third in an apparent unprovoked stabbing spree in Manhattan, according to authorities.

November 18, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live