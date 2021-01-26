-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Biden works to ramp up vaccine rollout
-
Now Playing: Antony Blinken confirmed as Biden’s secretary of state
-
Now Playing: Biden administration still plans to put Harriet Tubman on $20 bill
-
Now Playing: Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant a year later
-
Now Playing: How do Democrats and Republicans view unity?
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Stage set for impeachment trial after article sent to Senate
-
Now Playing: New vaccine efficacy concerns raised as new COVID-19 variants found in the US
-
Now Playing: Former President Trump to face historic 2nd impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: Georgia governor responds to Trump’s comments, Capitol insurrection
-
Now Playing: House delivers article of impeachment against Trump to Senate
-
Now Playing: New trailer for Disney’s 'Raya and the Last Dragon': Exclusive
-
Now Playing: Storms move across US bringing tornadoes, snow
-
Now Playing: How to handle black ice in dangerous winter weather
-
Now Playing: Budweiser, Pepsi, Coca-Cola will not have Super Bowl LV commercials
-
Now Playing: Tom Brady's parents reveal critical COVID-19 battle ahead of Super Bowl LV
-
Now Playing: Teen son speaks out after telling FBI about father involved in Capitol riots
-
Now Playing: Biden to outline racial equity agenda