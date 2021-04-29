President Biden condemns 'lethal terrorist threat' of white supremacy

More
The president says now is the time for law enforcement to meet this moment and take action against systemic racism.
4:50 | 04/29/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Biden condemns 'lethal terrorist threat' of white supremacy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:50","description":"The president says now is the time for law enforcement to meet this moment and take action against systemic racism.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"77385289","title":"President Biden condemns 'lethal terrorist threat' of white supremacy","url":"/Politics/video/president-biden-condemns-lethal-terrorist-threat-white-supremacy-77385289"}