President Biden makes historic visit to autoworker picket line

ABC News’ Terry Moran and presidential historian Mark Updegrove discuss President Biden’s historic move to join autoworkers on the picket line in Michigan.

September 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live