Transcript for President Biden: This has become a 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'

A little Heath care from the president. In and a question on this theme of the day there is using the bully pulpit of the crowd the presidency in the east room of the White House. In order to advance his urgent. Element of his program right now to get more Americans vaccinated you heard him. You're urging and warning and cheerleading people trying to get them. Facts and he also announced a couple of substantive measures some incentives or mandates on the incentive side. It paid leave. He's encouraging he's making more money is available. To employers to reimburse employers to allow their employees and now their employees and their families. To get vaccinated. And that other mandates ideas he did announce as was expected a mandate for. Workers in the federal government must have proof. Vaccination if they don't. They must be tested a couple of times a week Wear a mask social distance and they won't be able to travel and that also goes for those who contract. With the federal government. Cities encouraging the Department of Defense to look at when they can mandate vaccines. It's for the members of the military so an ambitious agenda and it does show. Where we are as he was asked and he got a little heated there at the end only in May he said when she gets this job people get the shot we won't be overlooked but won't have to put the masks on. Facts changed circumstances changed here's the delta variant and what you heard and the urgency of the president. Is this sense that that this thing's going in the wrong direction let me bring in. ABC news contributor and epidemiologist doctor John Brownstein on that first and and John on this sense that the president is taking these steps what does it tell you. About where we are and and what do you think of the measures that he is taking. Deb thanks Terry I don't know regional wrong turns. Out had taken out another series of charity and sixty gash that vaccination. And an end it reflects the reality of where we are. You know this the average she is just over 60000 and that's exactly where we're the same day last year and going up not down and that's reflected in the back under ninety million eligible Americans and yet to get an edge and we need to get to the only person in the 80% to control and then we knew we had resulted variant were triggered by shedding our preachers here yet for our social. The president and the red color create these programs Danish incentives were only allow ads the creepiest. Easter restrictions are what does ceiling challenges for those who have not been back treated for testing of the crash can big lake for those people really challenging if they don't get seeing. And at that sank Q&A limit turned Mary Alice parks are a White House correspondent on this. Yet there's a political cost to this for the president. Ed and and that cost also has public health costs because by saying the federal government is now going to mandate that people be vaccinated and if they aren't there will be significant consequences for them. He's also encouraging private businesses to do that. A lot of people out there who already have their heels to again. You know would do they're listening to the wrong information or whatever. And and this is do you give could hurt him politically but more important. You maybe get more resistance. Absolutely that's part of the risk it's part of the public health risks like you said could you get more resistant. To the vaccine the stronger and more forceful the messaging. Becomes but I don't see very clear that he wanted the federal government to be seen as a leader here and a leader for businesses setting an example for businesses and private companies as they go for it he took time to applaud. Organizations like the NFL that it put in. On their own strict requirements he listed off several other organizations and said that he knew this was a moment where private companies work trying to figure out what to do about the fall and he seemed to give them cover by saying we're gonna start asking people to attested they'd gotten the vaccine. So I think he was predicting that a lot more private companies would start. Asking for proof. Of vaccination and giving them some cover I know I was also really struck but how personally frustrated he seems. In this speech he had almost a sort of putting the politics aside to express some of his own a motion. You know he was talking about. The international politics he had strong language when he said the world is desperate for vaccines that it's an American blasting a shame. To squander. A blessing. He does he almost seemed to say I know that I'm gonna make people upset but I'm upset and he wanted people to listen to that. That's a great point he is using all of the tools of the presidency here to try to get more Americans vaccinated thank you Mary Alice I wanna go. To Rachel Scott who is. In the rumor we heard your question to him Rachel let let's let's listen back and then. Take a look at the president as he's dealing with this huge significant problem for the country and for his agenda. Earlier this week that you're not headed back. Towards lock downs but it designs and in the balding how can you be so confident in that. You heard weird using weeks ago that the virus is on the run but doctor county has also indicated that we are headed in the wrong direction boom. And you're taking your literally correct everything you said but it doesn't make it can't come to conclusion your client. It is clear. That and everybody vaccinated the existing. Vaccine work. To prevent death serious illness hospitalization. Kid can have it show it to market weight want every American fast. That in fact we'd be out was. Now can something else happen a year from them. Kennedy is different virus can result it's possible. I'm talking about Covert and the existing variance has come forward so far. So it makes a it's a simple proposition. If you're fascinated. You find yourself in a situation where you are highly unlikely. Even if you would somehow. Get the fires. Very small percentage do. Thank you are not going to be hospitalized knocked him in and then later you're not going to be sick. But you could be in a position to possibly spread and someone who was that if you have I think you. So Rachel that was how he answered your question there. And and you could hear in his voice as Mary Alice was saying that this sense of urgency in this sense of frustration. About where the country is with this. Yeah and here you saw some of that frustration as the president was believing visibly frustrated when another reporter pressed him on a comment he said that he said back in May the president paused took another seconds his sort of clarify what he men's by that. Any let's beyond this year it is confusing for the American people people are confused by the president saying weeks ago that the virus is on the right now we avenue delta very we've heard from doctor at any doubt she's saying that we are headed in the wrong direction the president making very clear today though. That the way to get out of this the way to not Wear face mask here at the White House ring your own community is obviously. To get vaccinated he's trying to ramp up the pressure here. That was really notable how he called out Republicans. Who are joining this effort that we are seeing by the administration and other lawmakers. And push to get people vaccinated out minority leader Mitch McConnell and the two don't always see eye to eye on every single issue but the president today. Praising him we know that minority leader Mitch McConnell hasn't putting out ads. In Kentucky on the radio trying to get encourage people to get vaccinated because what we do also know. Is that the vaccination rates are veering much split along party lines with Republicans. Police likely to get vaccinated to the president very much so trying to send a very clear message today he also said. Before he left that with freedom comes and that's responsibilities hairy. Absolutely and that's a great point ritual thank you that the president reaching across the aisle in this rumor these remarks as well. Praising the previous administration didn't mention Donald Trump by name but he said these actions were developed by Republican administration hasn't done that much in. I wonder if that had an impact but let me go back to doctor John Brownstein is. As an epidemiologist somebody's studied in addition to the signs of it I imagine some of the history of it. How do you how do you view where where we are that the problem. That the president Biden is facing that Rachel just referenced which is that we're divided. On this CD have you seen this kind of thing before. In in epidemics in pandemic where people should take sides over how to address should get wearied get confused in just give up. Here we have a political battle over the them the miracle vaccine that seems. That could solve the big problem high. See that. Yeah I mean we don't have a good examples of this legs are tired of dealing with you know pandemic we we have these small surges like or months. You Wear Red Sea gallery H one NY she sings worse Britney did not X rays he's over years and this is the problem begins should we have been divided nation there are people that are fully on board of vaccines Leon Warren mass. Siege and then you have got to part of the country those art world is actually in the years since you that are driving this pandemic. Ford finished its sheer exhaustion on the part of very warm and you don't you'll lose willow the American people probably should if we can't get this. Got it under control you know were slowly bring back and back for our native people and those people. Our begin themselves what I just our backs the change should I immediately asked to protect those that are. He decided not to get our credence approached each trading you know further sort of turmoil within this country that's you know what the president has for H how are we over congress you know how the tool how backs he knows about our registration edge that is incredibly. Incredibly English speaking. Clues but again this is. And porcelain become such a political weapon cache that you know this could get much worse you know we see you tomorrow heading into the all of Iran over age you know reading record reaching teaches you know in the northeast and I'll cherish and we just you don't have to repeat these patterns over her revenge but unfortunately within range and just a -- answer proactive vaccination this is where we are tired. Now and it's a tough spot doctor John Brownstein. Rachel Scott Mary Alice parks thanks for being with us and and a doctor Brownstein there underlining that there is the math is pretty simple here there's a way out that sets to encourage people in to have people step forward and and do what the president described as governor patriotic act and and get vaccinated and one more good news point he did encourage states and localities to give everybody gets a shot a hundred bucks so there's that the plot to. Good luck with your decision process I'm Terry Moran thanks for watch while a full coverage on this later tonight on world news tonight with David Muir. I'm an ABC news live prime with Lindsay days.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.