President-elect Joe Biden to send immigration reform bill on day 1 in office

More
The bill includes an eight-year pathway to citizenship and investment in border security technology.
0:56 | 01/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President-elect Joe Biden to send immigration reform bill on day 1 in office
Okay. Okay. Okay. Okay. Okay. Okay. Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:56","description":"The bill includes an eight-year pathway to citizenship and investment in border security technology.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"75349620","title":"President-elect Joe Biden to send immigration reform bill on day 1 in office","url":"/Politics/video/president-elect-joe-biden-send-immigration-reform-bill-75349620"}