President Joe Biden advises Congress to pass John Lewis Voting Rights Act

President Biden said “we have to prove democracy still works" in a response to the insurrection on the Capitol on Jan. 6.
5:07 | 04/29/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for President Joe Biden advises Congress to pass John Lewis Voting Rights Act

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

