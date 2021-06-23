-
Now Playing: Republicans block Democrats voting reform bill
-
Now Playing: Sen. Tina Smith on failed voting rights bill: ‘We have to keep on pushing’
-
Now Playing: President Biden announces plan to fight violent crime uptick
-
Now Playing: Eric Adams leads in NYC Democratic mayoral primary
-
Now Playing: Meet the first Black woman to serve on Missouri Supreme Court
-
Now Playing: Reparations for Black Americans gains momentum as more cities explore policies
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, June 22, 2021
-
Now Playing: What happens next on voting rights legislation?
-
Now Playing: Why Democrats are trying election reform even though they don’t have the votes
-
Now Playing: Senate to vote on Democrats' election reform law
-
Now Playing: Senate Republicans block voting rights reform bill despite unified Democratic support
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Showdown over voting rights in the Senate
-
Now Playing: Sen. Joe Manchin to vote to begin debate on updated voting rights bill
-
Now Playing: Dem senator: Sen. Sinema’s filibuster argument doesn’t stand up to the moment
-
Now Playing: New York could set trend with ranked-choice voting in mayoral election
-
Now Playing: White House: US to fall short of President Biden’s July 4 vaccination goal
-
Now Playing: Val Demings says 'Marco Rubio doesn't show up' for Floridians