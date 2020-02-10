Transcript for The president has 'mild symptoms' of COVID-19: Mark Meadows

And yes. As we look to try to. Make sure that. Not only his health and safety of wealth is good we continue to look at that war all of the American people. He he continues to be not only in good spirits that theory energetic yeah. Talk but never times this morning I got. Five or six things that he gets past me if you like I do every single morning and evil yeah. It is certainly wanted to make sure that we stay engaged I think the other thing it is is critically important. The of the doctors continue. Honored your. But he's dealt with the help of the First Lady. We'll continue to do that they'll they'll be glad it provides them some updates. Later today is just look at this. I think the the the great thing about this president is this not only is he staying committed seat to working very hard on behalf of the American people. His first questions at me this story. How how healthy economy doing Howard the stimulus talk. Going on Capitol Hill. A number of us in the war team. The White House. Continue to get tested on a daily basis like. Like we have in and as we look to that. We were very excited about making sure that not only. The health and safety. The president and First Lady is address. But certainly that. We we addressed this this battle together as a nation together. And the American people. Can rest assured that we have a president that. It is not only on the job we'll remain. And I'm optimistic that. You have this very quick and speedy. Martin remarked about it is very abusive to do is being beaten drugged. Well I'm not going to get ending any particular treatment that he may or may not have he has mild symptoms. As we. We look at bad idea that doctor we'll continue to you. Provide expertise. In the residence he's he's in the residents now. And didn't get through basket he's probably critiquing the way that I am answering these questions. In and I can't say you get to number of us. Will. The reporting back to him on its passing it was and what it. Date and time we've whose group of one billionth time find out that brokered. It doesn't. Until after. Act actually has as we look at this I'm not gonna get into the tick tock I can't tell you in terms of hope. Pope six we discovered that. Right it is. The Marine One was taking off yesterday we actually cool. Pulled some of the people that he's been traveling getting close contact the reason why it was reported out just frankly is that we and Ari. Started to contact Traci just prior to your dad. In the event. As you know last night even in. In the early hours of this morning. Admit we got a confirmatory tests on the president that we felt like it was important to get the news out there at that time and so. That's why we sit out this tweet. Late late we're actually early this 100 and I don't. Not heavy traffic numbers and take additional precautions. Mr. meadows organize a staff members to take additional intelligence and why aren't you wearing a mask right now yeah it's so are obviously been tested where. Hopefully more than six feet away if there's anything any concern here from a guy didn't stand point. We have protocols in place a week ago when I went out when. When Ariel. It early on when we. First starting tackle and the Soviet nineteen battle. We actually did two different things it in the White House a number of contingencies. As we look at not only additional testing but it. It's certainly. Mitigating the risk reversals this season and private meetings end and the like. But I think it goes to the broader question is is even win a lot of the mitigating factors to him. What you what you have is is a virus that is contagious that could certainly. Continues to be regardless it. Whatever protocol we have. Bit today has the ability to affect everybody is you know the president. We keep a pretty wide circle all of you that it interacted with him know that. It's so you don't without wide circle around president. We find it. He's having to deal with this like so many of the use of other Americans of people around the world have had to do. The midnight you know you I can tell you that what we're doing is focusing. On the therapeutics and vaccines continue to do that and that dozens if not it. It's. Well later than originally apparently decided that's. Officials were on the flight with the president on Wednesday evening commissioner fifteen sixteen. They all work. We've we've tested all of our four staff and I can say you did. You know mister mister Fisher mistress video myself and number of us have been tested it it comeback was. But negative and results in and yet can't get the same time I fully expect. That does this virus continues to go on other people in the White House we'll certainly. Have a a positive test result. And now we got the mitigation. Plans in place to make sure that the government not only continues she's good. To move forward but the the work of the American people. Continues to work for move forward so even is is recent that is is this morning it. A little after 8 o'clock the president was giving me a number of things did to make sure that I get done and I'm I'm sure that we'll actually have those. Do you balance have to be back to him well later today art anyway. I don't ask it's so. I wanted to come out and give an update all of you so this should of the courtesy of getting an update we'll have feature updates I'll be glad that the death. But any other specifics of icy rain and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.