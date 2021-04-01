Transcript for President Trump: 'I need 11,000 votes'

So what potential legal ramifications of all of this ABC news political director Rick Klein an ABC news Supreme Court contributor Kate shop. Aren't here now to break down that angle for a syndicate first what does out to you. From this conversation between the president and Georgia's secretary of state what do you make of it. From a legal standpoint. You know what it's it's a pretty shocking conversation I would say you know for folks who haven't had a chance to listen to it in its entirety. I'm not sure that the clips really do it justice is an hour long. Pressure campaigning. Cajoling and bullying. By the president of the United States directed asked state officials the secretary of state and that top lawyer for his office. And it's a pretty shocking thing to actually need to put your ear to. You know I wasn't around for the knicks in the smoking gun Oval Office tape but it strikes news. You know something basically in the same category at the present the most powerful person in the country. Using his position of power. To try to coerce subordinates and of that state or federal. So it's it's sort of shocking. From a political and historical perspective on cue from from the perspective of where laws violated I mean it is certainly the case under both federal and state law including Georgia slot. Attempting to solicit both or conduct. Election fraud. Is a crime him and I do think it's interesting that in the conversation that you just had to carry with you lieutenant governor and I've heard on the secretary Jay Wright controversy is similar things. You know they're they're not closing the door to the possibility that there could be state investigation. Into the law fullness of this presidential conversation. You know there is under both federal and state law tradition of not investigating. Or not prosecuting a sitting president but of course this president's term will soon be over and ex presidents are certainly subject. Up to the criminal laws so it does seem as though there's at least a possibility of an investigation who knows how far would go on but that seems to be something that could be on the horizon. I guess you can't wait for that case actually number I'm kidding because that is. A very serious step as well in Watergate Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon order to avoid it let me turn to Rick for a second. And then asked about his some Democrats are talking about impeachment. Donald Trump all over this realistic let's try not gonna happen but what are the consequences for Donald Trump is we're just talking about as a private citizen. The political legal down the road what do you think. While the biggest argument against the patients probably the precedent that you decided that Dunn Mike Pence would be president I'd vote for both the closing days and he could issue that pardon. So I know those are not going to happen as you mentioned Terry I think the political consequences though this is a huge week for president trough. Find it did the Georgia run offs will be a key part of his legacy if those will run off go to the Democrats the Democrats take control of the senate all lot of Republicans holding that's a direct result of the way to presidential has handled themselves these last couple weeks off to and including. That phone call with the secretary of state by focusing on the last election. He has lost the focus that Republicans want to have of the next election as you said earlier Terry. Elections are always about that future. And I think it is a key gauge for how presidential is viewed his post presidency in twenty point one and beyond whether the Republicans can hold onto races and frankly they would be favored to win. Under normal circumstances and it separately need to showdown Wednesday where a dozen Republican senators and at least a hundred. House Republicans plan on how pro testing. It's unprecedented to have that number of of folks objecting now they are not going to succeed but presidents cup is asking them to essentially engage in a pure loyalty test argue with me he is telling them or you with the facts for you with the traditions are you with the with the the very conservative vision that that existed before being and that's a major choice for Republicans however it ends. And Kate I want to touch on the phone call again for a second but also then get. To the the fallout over the election results you know if not impeachment. Kind of fallout could we see from this phone public teen the president. And the Georgia secretary of state is there potential for investigations are criminal charges here. I do think that's possible and that could be either state or federal. Us so I think that's a live possibility anything would presumably wait until after January 20 but of course that's not very far off. And if I could just say one more thing about impeachment which is that an impeachment actually. Isn't just for sitting federal officials there is precedent at least one early cabinet secretary was impeached after leaving office. So it's at least in theory possible that the house could move to improve impeached. Former president trump not between now and January 20 but sometime after the twentieth and what will be the purpose about wealthy and won it would be symbolic presumably. But to impeachment in the federal system has two consequences one as it can leave if there's a conviction to removal from office. It can also lead to disqualification from future office hoping so if somehow the house was being able to impeach the president and the senate convicted him. They will be able to disqualify him from potentially running for president in 20/20 four are holding. Any other federal office so that's something that I don't think it's very likely in a card the next congress is going to be very busy on a number of other fronts but it's at least something that is out there are so. So we could see consequences. I you know either further efforts that impeachment or if you say some kind of criminal prosecution it's at least conceivable. There and can't let's turn from minute to this scene we're gonna see in the in the congress this week more than a 150 Republicans is Rick was talking about. In congress are going to object to the electoral count on win on Wednesday this is stunt. Lawful under under electron I thought that's safe harbor deadline that we all talked about the December dead Monday that states have certified their elections congress. Must accept them. Was was rock solid well what's the case without an houses were constitutionally. So I think that the the legal framework that you just reference Terry is the reason that this effort can possibly be successful. Of the constitution and federal law me quite clear that you know the State's appoint electors every state gives their electors to the winner of the State's popular vote. And the clear winner of the popular vote in enough states department majority in Electoral College this year was Joseph Biden and so but he clearly one. In the electoral college and as you say that most states. Probably not Wisconsin but all the other states that matter did meet the safe harbor deadline so they've certified their votes by December if the votes for counts on December 14 so. What happens in congress on Wednesday historically is just in kind of a formality there's nothing really substantive about it. The votes are just delivered in boxes of vice president opens to vote the votes counts them and announces the winner. There how have been objections in past cycles by one of for a handful of members of one or both houses of congress typically to raise objections to things like. What transpired in Florida in the year 2000 or some objections to Ohio's election in the year 2004. But never anything alongs from the lines or at the scope and scale that we are likely to see on Wednesday. I'm about all the little look different from previous objections. The outcome will be the same there's not really any question. That congress at the end of the day and it could be very late in the day convened the next day. Will formalize what has already occurred which is that Joseph Biden has been elected the next president but there could be a lot of hours of political theater. That pre see that kind of final pronouncement. And you know I do think all of this has the possibility of further eroding trust in our voting in our democracy it. And potentially has the goal. The administration of Joseph Biden but whatever happens on on Wednesday I think we can all feel confident that Joseph Biden will be inaugurated on January 20. All right reclining caged always a pleasure thank you. Fine thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.