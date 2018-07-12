-
Now Playing: Trump administration recommends postal rate increases
-
Now Playing: President Trump announces new attorney general, United Nations ambassador nominees
-
Now Playing: Trump confirms nominees for attorney general, UN ambassador
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Trump moves to fill key positions
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: Remembering a president
-
Now Playing: James Comey to testify on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Trump expected to nominate ex-Fox News anchor to UN
-
Now Playing: Trump expected to nominate Heather Nauert as UN ambassador Friday
-
Now Playing: Remembering Pearl Harbor 77 years later
-
Now Playing: Trump intends to nominate William Barr as next attorney general: Sources
-
Now Playing: George H.W. Bush arrives at presidential library for private burial
-
Now Playing: Daniel Krauthammer discusses his father Charles Krauthammer's legacy
-
Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi rejects Trump's demand for border wall
-
Now Playing: Final farewell to George H. W. Bush
-
Now Playing: Mourners pay final respects to George H.W. Bush
-
Now Playing: Powerful moments from George H.W. Bush's funeral
-
Now Playing: George H.W. Bush makes trip back to Texas
-
Now Playing: George H.W. Bush's life celebrated at National Cathedral
-
Now Playing: Michael Flynn a key cooperating witness: Special counsel
-
Now Playing: Bush remembers his father: 'He listened and he consoled'