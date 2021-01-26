Former President Trump to face historic 2nd impeachment trial

More
Senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer discusses the unprecedented trial, and what needs to happen for former President Donald Trump to be convicted, plus, President Biden weighs in on the trial.
4:44 | 01/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former President Trump to face historic 2nd impeachment trial

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:44","description":"Senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer discusses the unprecedented trial, and what needs to happen for former President Donald Trump to be convicted, plus, President Biden weighs in on the trial.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"75490036","title":"Former President Trump to face historic 2nd impeachment trial","url":"/Politics/video/president-trump-face-historic-2nd-impeachment-trial-75490036"}