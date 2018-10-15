Transcript for President Trump heads to Florida, Georgia

I mean he sees Ginny Norman at the White House and president trump is headed out of town to southeast to tour the damage soft behind from last week's hurricane Michael. He is enjoying a bump in approval ratings and we've seen him out about talking with reporters. Along with a weekend interview that's making headlines were the president is walking a fine line over the disappearance of missing journalist Jamal can show he warning that there will be severe punishment if the Saudi Arabia government is found to be responsible but the president was hesitant to say. Whether he'd be willing to impose any type of sanctions against Saudi Arabia meanwhile the president weighed in on reports it did the administration. Is considering a possibly a new policy on feeling separations. At the border the president telling reporters if they feel there will be separations. They don't come out that comes on the heels of an ABC news exclusive interview that Tom yeah honest did with First Lady Gilani a trove where she said that she felt the administration's previous family separations policy was unacceptable and that when she shared that opinion with the president. He agreed. I'm ABC's today Dorman at the White House you're watching ABC news lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.