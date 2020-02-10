Transcript for President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19

This is an ABC news special report. Hello everyone I'm Kenneth but we are in erupting on normal programming to bring you the breaking news that president front. And the First Lady have tested positive. For the corona virus again president from. The first what you want your truck have tested positive for co bit nineteen the president tweeted this just moments ago this statement. Here that we understand the president with thing. And confirming the news that he tested positive this comes just hours after we learned that one of the president's closest advisors. Hope picks tested positive for the virus she tested positive on Wednesday night. And had been experiencing symptoms he had been traveling with the president war. Several trips this week we understand the president also did a phone interview with Fox News. Sean Hannity earlier over night confirming that he took a test the First Lady also took a test. But again president front has tested positive for cove in nineteen. He tweet it out that tweet earlier tonight we are waiting to hear more from the white house on the president's condition. We're also waiting to find out if the president is experiencing any symptoms as well. As the First Lady. Right now we Euro. Also. We are getting word now that we are have somebody on standby who is it again. It is doctor Jan absent Democrats and thank you for joining us for this breaking news right now that we're interrupting programming for. At this point we're still trying to learn more about the president's condition and that's positive core of ours test what can you tell us. Well you know last night when it was announced that whole pixel touch it has edged or. Corona virus and of course she had been traveling with the president reached. And in coast prolonged contact. You know did dish was. Not two not a surprise that the president would be cash did which. And anyone else who had had prolonged close contact with. His data. You know we if you're a member based on a study just released data India action. The chances of becoming attracted after prolonged close contact ranged anywhere from just over 4% Chichester or ten percentage. And of course you know we note that in the past the president has been reached. Sporadic at best with math squaring. The show again for anyone in the medical community district struggling not a big surprise. When you see and hear the reports the fact that we know that his closest advisor hope pixels and close proximity. She was on Air Force One traveling to and from the presidential debate earlier this week. I'm we understand she and another trip with the president. This really shouldn't come as a surprise because who's also on Marine One with the president in very close proximity. Rate and you know there's so much we don't know about cars coty puke but from the beach getting much. You know does the recommendations. From the CDC. Was she that anyone which in the six feet in distance firm more than change chain management time much exposure to up a no positive case was was considered at risk. And certainly without one or both people wearing masks we don't know if that was the case. With hope picks and the president but. You know did this is a virus that has shown that is readily transmissible. And you know we haven't known a lot. During the course of this pandemic because it is O'Neal but prolonged close contact. Has been. No mention this to be getting the show I. You know this is just a demonstration that intact no one is here from becoming infected with SARS coat HL. All right doctor Jennifer ash and their pleas to stay with us owner bring in my colleague Mona close are happy as well and Mona week. Do you read that we want more time from the president he set tonight flowed as that I tested positive for Kobe in nineteen we will begin our quarantine recovery process. Immediately we will get through this. Together we know the president is also at the white house with the first lady's let's bring in our chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl Jonathan what he now. Well we have this statement from the White House saying that the quote the president and First Lady Spartan. Bowled well at this time and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence. A truly remarkable statement. I it goes on the White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch and I appreciate support provider by some of the country's greatest medical professionals. And institutions. Rest assured I expect the president to continue. Carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering. And that we'll keep you updated on future development that is statement. From white house Press Secretary Kelly Mack and any. It. The two two before killing activity from the doctor doctor Sean Conley. The a White House position I mean this is a you know truly shocking development we are a month out from the presidential campaign and from the presidential election you have. You know eight but he but he quarantine period is. That would would normally be fourteen days he's positive. You know who knows certainly that would be a minimum. Raising. The likelihood. Not certainty that. For at least half of this campaign going forward the president. Oh what will be under quarantine. Men situation could be you know could be far beyond as well. And John earlier when the president weeded out that hope picks tested positive he said we will begin our quarantine a process he said it before he announced that he was testing positive. Even in at this week's debate he was. Essentially mocking Joseph Biden has mocked Joseph Biden for. How often he wears masks in public. Do you think that this will reflect negatively then on his. Campaign approach about seeing that he was gonna hold live rallies hold. Rallies without social distancing without people wearing mask he said that he does maintain a distance but we see now that he house as a positive how does this change the campaign going bower. What will look through this the president had find campaign events scheduled he was supposed to be campaigning. In Florida. Com today Friday. He it was scheduled to be Wisconsin he had. A full campaign schedule obviously that ball goes out the window. But but you do you reserve a really important point. The presently has going forward. We suspect you know as if the pandemic was a thing of the past in fact he just spoke. To the via video to be to the orchard Al Smith dinner. It talking about the pandemic. As something that was very soon going to be over. This is Danny's team the definitive words but it's also been his actions. The president announced Amy Tony Berrian as his nominee for the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of I was Bader Ginsburg at the White House over the weekend. It was an event it was held it did in in the Rose Garden it was Pete Rose Garden it was packed. People it's seated. Shoulder to shoulder. Virtually nobody. There wearing masks. This is that this is then routine this is the way I mean we I was out at the debate in Cleveland to and you. You know you saw the president's staff did did they were hit twenty seats set aside for for family and advisors. And eight. Almost none of the world wearing masks at one point somebody from the Cleveland clinic which hosted the debate had to come in and hand out masks to the to the president's family and and supporters. It's almost as it as a badge of all. Her that the president in. And his senior staff have almost never been seen wearing masks and only a handful of times have we seen the president himself wearing a mask let alone. By his top advisors. This is dishes and I'm night I go to the White House quite frequently there are signs you enter the White House complex. Did it say you maintain social distancing six feet apart you go inside that White House complex and as a matter of course that. You have to press. You don't meet maintain its social distance and wears masks beat do not see the same thing happening by and large. For the senior staff in the west wing this is a White House it has. Done because if it should try to send out a message the American public that this thing is over meaning the pandemic is over and now we see dramatically in the statement from the White House the data is. Obviously not true the president himself. Testing positive for the disease. And Jonathan we've seen other foreign leaders. Get this virus recover from this virus since this pandemic started. But we haven't had. The leader of the free world the president of the United States get this virus what do you think that means. The world is watching right now and the fact that the president of the United States has tested positive for cove in nineteen where he did and I'm that. Though the world is watching in the world was watching a leader. Who has actively downplayed the danger of this virus. A leader. Who has us. Said. You know what it was over and over again raised doubts about the need to do such basic protections as wearing a mask. I deal of this fires interest things you really really actually point community we have seen other world leaders test positive including. Two world leaders who particularly close to Donald Trump. Boris Johnson but of course that had tested positive and recovered also moral of Brazil tested positive. And recoverable that are two leaders. All to. Faced real questions about how they handled the pandemic in their countries and and you were. Leaders of the assumptions in the mold of cultural. Dick get through this. So what we'll see where this goes Donald Trump's obviously the you know somebody in eighth inning in a very. Talks place to have this in terms of his age he's he's. He's somebody and it it is mid seventies. Given that not. Particularly. Active lifestyle Muzak about on the campaign trail but he's somebody you. Also is kind of a point of pride doesn't doesn't really exercise. This is dissident distant. Perilous moment for you know for for the president and confers administration for the country. And I think you mention that the president downplayed. Admitted that he downplayed the virus when he knew is highly contagious how do you see him changing the narrative. The fact that he is now tested positive we're just weeks before the election and we're now seeing that the White House isn't even exempt. From the corona virus. Well I look listen very carefully when the president went on social amenities. Program. Several hours ago and first talked about OPEC's testing positive. And I pure in his voice. Fear. And uneasiness Sean Hannity waited until all of the Perry hinted his interview. To even bring up the the fact. They'd hoped picks who is that's closest advisors to present us in the works with him. I don't know if there is safe in advisor in the west wing spent more time with cultural. And politics. And Hannity weighted toward the end of the interview in the interview to ask about. The big news with and you. You could hear. Five. I detected here in the president's voice he talked about how much time. He stands with OPEC's. About how much about how he in the First Lady. Were were awaiting further tests and about how they will begin you know beat. You know that they may have to quarantined at that he could in fact. Have the disease in and Sean Hannity tried to push off get on to other subjects and the president kept on talking with which. I saw the sign that it didn't really head and and and and never fear rather than scares. Inside the White House already we sick about it back in May need the president. At a situation where his ballet this is the this is the person that Serbs his launch to him that the White House he's done away. Tested positive but also his national security advisor woeful opened in July. Tested positive that Press Secretary for. The vice president. Katie Miller tested positive so that have been committed to this disease has reached inside the west wing already. But. You know now. Obviously you have a situation where it is the president's closest advisor and now the president and First Lady. So that this is no longer an abstraction this is no longer or something that the president can downplay. And minimize. I did it this is the ultimate game changer. It in terms of how the president deals with a disease and of course what this campaign looks like I'm worked period for two more debates. Your to do or just you know talk of potential rule changes in the like after what happened in Cleveland but I mean I mean obviously you if you can't go forward with. Presidential debates. What role or the president. Is dealing with corona virus. It's also raises questions about. You know when exactly he became in effect in fact that we all watched that debate in Cleveland. Where the president stood out as dead socially distance to get a distance from. Joseph Biden but he was on a stage with Joseph Biden wasn't just talking to him he was yelling. He was I mean so. I think there's this is a real wake up call and it scared not just. For the president in this team public assets for the country. Jonathan Karl thank you so much appreciate you stand by for us you are just reference saying the president on Fox News. Earlier today on Sean Hannity we want to play that moment for you tickle lesson. I just what protest and we'll see what happens I mean who knows but it just you know very well she's fantastic and she's done LaGrange. But is very very hard to when you are. With people from the military for law enforcement doesn't make a moment do you and they do argue an aortic tissue because we really have done a good job torment. You get close and things happen I was surprised to hear would help but she's sort of very warm person would have benching. She knows there's a risk but she's a young man I just I just went out for a testament figure still it'll come back later I guess. And the First Lady also because we spent a lot of time would hope that others. Again I was president from earlier on Fox News before we believe. But he learned that he tested positive for cope in nineteen let's bring in our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz. Mark that we know that. As Jonathan just mentioned. That the president was standing socially distant away from Joseph Biden but now there's a concern. About what happened in that debate hall to Joseph Biden get tested. Your thoughts. Well just remember that was just days ago and when you look at Coker kept him. How can expect people you want to go back for a little beige and do sheik who those people for our round. So Donald Trump who it is now. Thursday he gained Friday morning here in Washington DC in that debate. Of course was. Tuesday evening so they're going to have to look at everybody. Or certainly be aware that everybody could have been exposed in some way they were in a closed area they wore. Socially distant that you are pectoral. The president was talking about it but debate to be had a mask its hands. And almost was making charm and Joseph Biden. App that debate or the fact that Joseph Biden wears a mask quite frequently. And mark the president. While he was awaiting the results. His tests after. It was announced that hopes that Pope picks tested positive. He had a jam packed schedule including an intelligence briefing with some of the most senior aides at the White House and all of that. It seems to be right now off his schedule. How do you see this playing out in the days. They're approaching and in the weeks leading up to election. Well initially gonna have to look at all of his national security team this well and keep an eye on them. We need a president Doug yet bleached and intelligence brief very frequently believe he was supposed to have 1 on Friday morning as well. That will be off they obviously can't greet him but this cooler. Very easily stretch of the White House the president meets with all kinds of people it's not just hope it's turning more to me you're talking about hours later. The continent also. Tested positive the First Lady as well. Until they didn't have to look at all of the ramifications of this people checking our supply information. If they have to come into the White House. It shall we will be reverberate through these higher White House you could talk about Hayley American image to a screeching today those reporters in the room. And now there's she'd meet switches Jon Karl. I know better than anybody that is a pretty small place and they're frequently meeting chew out its debt. And Martha we're gonna get to our White House reason Jordan Phelps but before you go I have to ask you this about. The global scale of this site you are cheap global affairs correspondent but you've also obviously travel around this country talking to voters. But we are hearing from our Rebecca Jarvis that stock futures illegally sold off on the news that president compass tested positive for co written nineteen. This is going to have a major impact globally. It will be and that the world is already looking. The United States in terms of code of nineteen of the record the United States hugs accompanied actually age. I'm encouraged and here. Constantly with the president as saying about it. And wanted terror and eat it is Knox. Something he worries about greatly in terms of church shelter others in the White House because there there are protected in some ways because they're tested all the time. Our indication it can't get the White House is really true it has hit anywhere other foreign leaders certainly looking towards the US as well. And that reaction here. All right Martha Raddatz here thank you so much let's bring in Jordan tells White House producer who recently traveled. With the president on Air Force One Jordan talked to us about the protocols that are in place. When you travel. Anyone who's near the president. Yes absolutely that big picture I think it's important ten point out that the White House has sort of Craig did help were having bubble from the coroner Byron. Every day anyone you meet him to go into contact with the crime they get it passed. At the beginning of the day a rapid pact that would advocates for me on Wednesday morning when I would like to travel with the president and his team aren't airports one. I think travel cooler for eighty nearly a ten minute that would await the current bank. Not only hosted one if you make a rally at an airport hangar bike he also hosted a fund reeker. I still got that had never got any word back which is good news presumably everyone getting on that plane it's Colgate creek. It very common for most of the people on that plane not to Wear math except for the press corps. A rise in interest airport based I thought president trump. Along with help make get off the presidential helicopter walk on the presidential plane. And you know they were on that helicopter editor's Barry close quarters with how wearing masks presumably. And then yeah we went true emotion but that day most people. Not wearing masks were remarkably what you. Wanna be make a rally which have jet made stunning ability to go to amend it and make it would really like stepping in Q an alternate reality. We're right now so many of us. Are limiting our card check in art hated being by. Keeping big creek. At a grocery store and you show up at one of these rallies with potent than people they are the president's supporters. The Creag it not wearing a mask most people don't know all the influence frankly. Also not wearing masks had we been talking about the pregnant in the week. Downplayed. The importance of wearing masks and clearly linked to Porter cut hate him and tunes from the pregnant even though he insists that. He would in Weaver of mass. You know we talk. About not who works to cry eighty hard to album a bigger October surprise from the credited with catching the virus that he had made him get. About in town playing in the lead up to this election. You know it just. Hard to understate. How remarkable feat. The rally had been where the president you know would not the president repeatedly. Inquiry couriers tell. Our inquiry for your supporters. Who are there to get hit the president the one count but only imprecise that the court date is kept it from him in. Have you intend to be urgent and complete Kirk had been credited accord and said. Among all of that is the people who aren't they here I even went compartment self. He beat in the crowd not socially distant the world how could only bad look into the issue and freedom of speech. And they are not afraid of you vibrant. You're when he. I did now in evidence that the White House may have lead you to be more rate. And they happen and that competent for a pack in the past he bubble and clearly what happened shattered and. Jordan we just got a tweet from a the First Lady Maloney it from who says quote as too many Americans have done this year. Otis entire quarantine at home after testing positive for Kobe nineteen we are feeling good and I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe and we won't all get through this together. Never gonna bring and at the Johnson Tucci who has covered the president since the launching his campaign back in 2015. John. Jordan touched on a number of things she touched on the fact that the president during his rallies he was holding rallies were there was no social distancing where people we're not wearing masks there when I go back. And when he accepted you his party's nomination he how he broke from tradition he held that event apple on the White House grounds. What are I mean the optics don't look good going forward how do you see it president's campaign bouncing back from the us. I I honestly I can't even make up the good and you're trying to reach out I have to tell you I can't stress enough and an act and you're cheer point. And how long I've covered him. I have heard from so many people tonight prior to him testing every one thing he asked to have it in millionaire bubble. And now is the fact that I can get folks in the following. The amount and sheer panic. It is going wrong within the west wing within the president's campaign cannot. Be understated image you have to remember chew. Being good though the last couple of days that Donald Trump's light and medium he is all protecting Joseph Biden. Are not being are not campaigning will Donald Trump who in the last. Five days which as we know it was when these things can be can TG as you know and then eventually caught on that Clinton and about what he's done. Unit on the trail yesterday as Jordan's talked about in Minnesota acquired he got the debate keys you mean could be. Raining we members of his key core shack is a personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani there Chris Christie former governor of New Jersey ere he had a huge event the White House armed Saturday or you're in the Rose Garden pure play another big event at the White House or ease new Supreme Court nominee Amy Cody barracks surrounded. By his top advisors she's tough folk that the Pope that are out on the campaign trail. Sometimes they can trump cards without him remember that can the president. That campaign is actually campaigning they are doing boss tour they are doing. Stopped. At local community centers a diners they are trying to actually move on and that is endemic that they choose to ignore. You bet he's going to be a massive problem right now to try to figure how they move forward and I got to tell you something guys think about history second. You hope was around the president the president has gotten this. Question now need to be a star who else is probably positive at this point in Jordan pedestal the battle earlier the fact that hope was all an Air Force One yesterday and quarantine there were multiple people. In the president's inner circle forget national security forget. You know he's pressure during glitches goes on and on individuals to travel with this president and I think it would no true that you know. That the you know. Al most all issues. On the and business suit and and any place of work frankly right now we are all operating differently honesty each you right now from a one of the rooms and our house we're not. Running the cameras in the fury like that granted it's what you night but it also that we're not operating in normal functions. The White House. The a's. They are operating the are gathering their meeting in person king had not changed at 16100 Pennsylvania Avenue despite the fact it changed everywhere else. Across the fifteen day. And Jon a moment that stood out during that Democratic National Convention it was when. A woman whose father died from the corona virus said the only pre existing condition that her father had was trusting Donald Trump supporting Donald Trump. He has eight of loyal base but how do you see this. How easy is based reacting to this and will they ask. How is he able to keep the country save it he wasn't even able to. She consults safe from this virus. Well going to be a question I mean you know look we look at the pictures that came out from the rallies I mean I am happy image. That rallied in North Carolina. Burned it my brain simply for the fact that. You had supporters on top of each other that he spoke to a large crowd outside an airport anger most of them now wearing a mask. I think it's gonna raise a lot of questions to their ideally if she can get it. Who cannot get. I mean I and I think that we people do look at this stretch and in some ways what she's doing behind each healthy eat out without. He's traveling you know they've been maybe its that you didn't real I I do think that that is going to be a real. Issue right now this president now look I wouldn't it EP. In acts of votes I I think that's going to be. I think really have to look at as we know from all of our pulling it is our colleagues have been able to travel the country and speak his supporters. You know I trump supporter he's more often than not usually die hard supporter on the we know most people going into this election are pretty much made up their mind. But this is certainly going to be something it's gonna you people Paula a Rebecca Jarvis is already reporting the stock futures have been effect on this we know the president. Read it and cheers on the stock market every chance he gets. The morning hours are going to be quite interesting to what the world looks like we will wake up I don't think we're going to bed tonight but it. Don't look at how. We are definitely not going to bed tonight because again this is this breaking news that is out. Johnson Tucci thank you so much again president compass tested positive for cove it nineteen. Outstanding questions here because we are in uncharted territory. The questions. Trump's condition at this point even though the First Lady that we doubt that they are filling get another question any impact of vice president Mike Pence has he been tested. Who wells in the president's inner circle has been impacted. Also what happens to the remaining debates let's bring in. Senior White House correspondent so you have Diego right now Cecilia. This is. Is it surprising to you because yes we know this president. And he has kind of flout it this whole thing about not wearing mask pointed these rallies. Always surprised by this doctor visits here. I and they had it shocking given where we are this close to an election it in one hand it's not shocking after the new hope pick tech testing positive because. She is among his quote the aid they will break actually are. On that small space Marine One the presidential helicopter she is in the old law. All the time in direct contact with himself to be just in terms of a logical but wait hope expressed that not regularly eat height and are you you listed those. Questions kept coming into me right now and I think a huge question right now ultra had to do it till I watched. Ian has been impacted will he get tested. Well they give us the result of that cap NN how close what he really gone mad debate stage. How close they were there are real questions about his his health and they eat well right now. I'm and I keep going back to the president age he is. And 84 years old Joseph Biden at the seven Gilani at trump fifty years old builder or bad is the eight green or people typically. To get over it and get. This is you're talking about a crime group of people who were vehement in a very vulnerable position right now in terms that there age eight I keep thinking back to the permanent ink that the president had said it like the Luke. Majority of people are my you know that he very healthy. Egging you can you can talk about some of the treatment that he. He's proposed without the plank of the evidence to back in and an original my colleagues have been saying about being on the White House grounds and being very few people is anywhere math and hearing the president didn't recently is that debate mocked Joseph Biden or weary with frequency. Armed complete at this jumped up and everything right now thirty some odd days. Out from the election is just a complete understatement I don't think any of not have any idea what lyrical or right now that the one thing we've gotten in American history. And Sicilian mention that the president. Said that the virus will just disappear he said the end of the pandemic is in sight. During that could be he such and it seemed that the virus is under control. But going forward I mean there is a vice upcoming vice presidential debate as well you mention Joseph Biden. But Mike Pence as well we don't know exactly how close the contacted hide recently. Do you see this changing there was already question so a ballot at the next two debates would happen between him and Joseph Biden DC to see that affecting the vice presidential debate set for next week. I mean it could it depends I think on how thick. Oh or whether or not the president becomes symptomatic and his stick in. And I think there will be questions about his health and whether he's able to governing if if and I think it here hypothetically he becomes very very sick might is going to have to step up and and whether he can do a debate at that moment perhaps he can I I just think we don't know against the completely unchartered. Wired I would be shocked if the president is being. Did it we see in person debate as some sort between. Pregnant trump and Joseph Biden and their support to be another debate in two weeks if you look at the calendar the president should be. Under quarantine in time so they're certainly won't be it I can't imagine that were to be another debate actually for the president. Let alone even out to embark on how the field and get through that again his agent huge factor in their. And and and the questions are termite tense right now lead Shirley heat will opal had to each have to think he has already been tested at this point. Coast of issue questions for him about whether there's a debate portray him as well. And we are still waiting to hear from the Biden camp right now Cecilia Vega there thank you so much we appreciate it let's bring in doctor Todd Halloran. Director of fact infectious diseases that south for help so do you versatility of their mentioned the president's age seven before yours all we know this is a very contagious. Virus we also know that hope hicks who's a close proximity to the president was already showing symptoms. What does this tell you right now doctor. Well and good morning I mean I you know we know that this is a very contagious virus and credit spread true. Close contact people who are generally within six feet obviously I'm on map to the risk are. And so you know it's not surprising when you look at. Transmissions. The biggest transmissions are people within households. And obviously. You know crowds that are have been together indoors for longer periods time so. You know I think that this is something that is is not necessarily surprising to certain. And a few months back. Prime minister UK prime minister Boris Johnson. Went through his own struggles with corona virus he was. I won't win in the icu he struggled for two weeks I believe. With the corona virus and he's much younger than president from. And so what it. What are some of the issues that the president is facing now with the positive diagnosis. Right salute you know this is an unpredictable virus so it it it's. You know but certainly we get more concerned with people who are old or. And certain being and in your seventies there's definitely a risk factor for having more severe disease with death dad most people even. Think when your elderly still you don't do well what to expect you don't. It's important kept close monitoring obviously making sure that your isolated. Staying you know more than six feet away from other people anyone. You know coming near you again and old people have to be mask because this is a period of time where both of them could be potentially. He cages as well. So are part of it is also limiting the spread to others even during this time period shall we say unique be isolated but it is important that you know. Debt debt very you know strict as far as you know staying away from other people. And then as far as the symptoms that is concerning the most important thing is. Your respiratory symptom making sure that your fox nation is okay and remember. As a there's something that this virus can do that's called silent hypoxia. That appear to work for saying. People's oxygen patient oxygen levels can be low. Even when patients are feeling OK so monitoring that is very important the other part this virus that we learned about is that it it. It's small piece system so can hit things beyond along the blood vessels are on the horror so. There's you know obviously. For anyone who's inspected. Especially acute symptoms you're you want to make sure that your arm you don't measuring these can be used. Different types of you know the heart the lungs and are on the kidneys liver so. You know very close monitoring it is critical. And doctor Halloran please stay with us for just a second before we bring again doctor Jenner crash and I want our. Re read this releases letter from the president's doctor. That the White House sent out. He said this evening I received confirmation that both president trumpet firstly Maloney a cup of tested positive. For cove in nineteen the president of firstly here are both well at this time and they plan to remain at home. Within the White House during this during their Kumble assets the White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch. I appreciate the support provided by some of our country's greatest medical professional and institutions. Rest assured I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties. Without disruption while recovering and I will keep you post update it on any future developments. Doctor Jennifer asking you hear that coming from the White House doctor your thoughts. Well you know my first thoughts are as a practicing physician you know yes this is the president of the United States and it the leader of the so called free world but. To that physician he's also. A patient and so you know he will be assessed. It's obviously differently than if he were the average person. But in some ways you know in terms of the wave that physician is going to be taking care of him. It is no different so what could be six as we just heard it you know he'll be monitored regularly. For his vital signs for fever. For signs of other complications. He'll be isolated it obviously from any close contact. And he's going to be observed very very carefully you know we've known from the beginning of this pandemic. That about 80% of cases can be managed in a home setting. Now in your home happens to be the White House obviously you have access to medical care. That the you're I don't have in our home but. You know I think that obviously the medical staff of the White House. Will be working around the clock for the next two weeks for sure. And up trash and the president says that he gets tested regularly there are a number of tax. What shall we know about the type let's test that would have been available to him and what he might have taken. Well what's interesting about that the surveillance testing because remember we have to distinguish between tests done for surveillance and tests done for diagnosis. Right now the so called PCR generally the nasal swab or nasal friend you'll swap. Is the gold standard third diagnosis of acute infection surveillance testing now we're seeing more and more these rapid tests. Often antigen test fit it generally can be thought that's having slightly lower Acura sleep at Jack accuracy so we do get a positive. It's confirms generally with a PCR but again when we've heard the president say he's tested regularly if not daily. That surveillance testing this is an example of why that is critically important and just for some historical perspective just a few weeks ago we heard doctor Robert Redfield of the CDC say. If you've been exposed quote you need a test and obviously after hope hicks. Was diagnosed with cook at nineteen. Testing the president was not going to be far in coming. And doctor don't ask you want to go back to the president's doctor. In that letter he said he used the phrase during her convalescence can you explain to our viewers what that means. Well convalescence. Means of recovery and the interesting thing about this virus and as we learn more and more about it is that this so called long haulers sin drama which is opposed viral syndrome. That extends the period a a patient being symptomatic with these V in mysterious symptoms often lasting weeks. Or months. Just reported again in peer reviewed medical literature and JAMA. You know it that is thought to affect as many as 10% of confirmed covic nineteen cases. So when you hear that word convalescence. In Madison that apply implies the recovery period. We're just in the diagnosis period rate now. So I don't think we can start talking about recovery we can talk about observation. Absolutely. But if we've learned one thing about SARS coat be too in this in the last year it's that it it can act in mysterious and often unexpected ways so. I'm sure no chances will be taken no assumptions will be made about whether we're in so called recovery or convalescence stage at this point. And doctor Eller and how long should the president isolate here what are we talking are we talking about weeks and we heard that fourteen day period for quarantine. And now that we've learned the president is tested positive for cove in nineteen it's at a certain point I'm some monitoring for symptoms fever I'm how Long Will we be contagious. As soon Democrats and let me direct question at you. Yes so here's what we know about what we call the transmission dynamics and again we have to underscore. Nine months ago this virus was at the new kid on the block are unknown so. When we say what we know we always have to qualify it at this time in terms of transmission dynamics. Is that there can be a pre symptomatic stage where people who. Have code that called it nineteen are infectious or contagious. That can be up to 48 hours before. They start showing symptoms if they start showing symptoms. Average incubation is five point two. But again up to 45%. Of the known a positive coat at nineteen cases are asymptomatic. So we hope. That the president falls in that category. You know what. People generally are considered at according to the CDC recommendations. Ten days from the time of diagnosis for their first symptom. Is when they are recommended to isolate so those are the general CDC recommendations at this time. After that when I ask you about some thing that are chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl brought up. We know understand the risk to the president's team. But he just had a debate with former vice president Joseph Biden in close quarters or the small crowd yes they were six feet apart but there was a lot of yelling. What is the risk to the former vice president and meet anyone in that room including the moderator Chris Wallace. But that's such an important question and unfortunately we can't put a number percentage risk answer on that rate now. But ironically the latest esta Mitt. Was just publish out of that big. Contact tracing report done in India that put the risk of contact. Spread or transmission again these are thought to be close contacts. At anywhere from four point 7% to just over 10%. And as we know. We heard from doctor Eller and we've heard the CDC say this from the beginning prolonged close contact generally considered closer than six feet. For more than fifteen minutes of time. We don't yet know something very important about this virus which is what's called the infectious dose. How much of the virus is required to actually infect someone and make them sick. And we don't know again the ventilation in that room. The movement what they were doing during commercial breaks there are a lot of variables that don't make that an easy question to answer. Dot grass and as we see states starting to lift restrictions as we see the political fight. Over corporate nineteen over wearing masks as a medical professional I'm curious about what. Does this say that the president of the United States who has incredible team of doctors at his disposal. Has tested positive for Coke in nineteen. Well I I think it says the obvious. You know this virus does not discriminate. And just because you have great doctors and you live in the White House doesn't mean that the virus stops at the front door and then turns around. And it and I think you know to take a macro view. This will be that diagnosis heard around the world in terms of you know when someone this well known is affected within it where a medical or health crisis there is an intrinsic opportunity here. And if so whether or not will see the president completely switched gears and become kind of that. The walking PSA firm mask wearing is unknown but at this point his physical condition his medical condition. And the well being of the president and and those around him has to take first priority. And up trash and medical professionals the CDC for months now have been stressing the importance of wearing a mask in public the benefits of wearing a mask. I want to play. Are really quickly the most recent interaction between the president and former vice president Joseph Biden. In which he criticizes him for how often he wears a mask in public with syphilis and. I don't Wear masks like him every time he's seen he's got a mask he could be speak and 200 feet away from many shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen. Can you. Once again just reiterate how important is it to Wear masks. It's it prevent the spread of the corona virus and what statements like that. The affects a statement saying it's like that coming from the president of the United States. Well first vaulted the first question rate now it is arguably one of the most important if not the most important tool in our toolbox. In our arsenal fight against ours Colby to. And we have the deed and evidence to support that in in indoor settings. In outdoor settings. And of course that's relatively new buy new I mean. This year. Not by distance saying a mass squaring of being in well ventilated spaces. Minimizing exposure in crowded places. Right now that's all we have so those measures those so called and he eyes and non pharmaceutical interventions incredibly. Powerful. In our battle against Coke at nineteen. Your second question is really important and and I wanna step into just the role of a practicing physician here and draw a really important analogy. When someone who smokes cigarettes is diagnosed with lung cancer or esophageal cancer or heart disease. The physician really shouldn't blame the patient for what's behind us. Rate now it's about staying in the president it's about taking care of the patient and moving forward. And that I would encourage people really to look dramatically at this of course this is not just any other patient. But you know in medicine and it would I like to think of it as a judgment free zone and not to blame a patient for a bad outcome. But I want to again emphasize at the same time. That Arab behavior is very very important not just in our fight against cook at nineteen but in the prevention of a lot of other conditions. So there's always something we can do there's always a sense of empowerment that you can give an individual. So that they don't feel helpless in terms of a medical or health risk. Our thinks that doctor Jennifer Ashton aired talk trash and we appreciate your expertise on this breaking news let's bring in our chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis right now. Rebecca we saw your alert about the stocks what else can you tell us. So I can tell you that the tweak from the president. Saying that he tested positive for Covert nineteen along with the First Lady. Triggered an immediate selloffs in stocks futures we die in the Dow and the S&P 500. And as it stands right now. The Dow is pointing down more than 500 points meaning batch if the market were to open at this time. The stock market would be down more than 500 points that is about Q percent. So in a percentage think that it's not a gigantic amount but there is that the media the. Q they knew that bell and keep in mind we're about six and a half hours away from the final jobs report. Which the country will be getting a look at the country's economic picture prior Q the election. This will be looking at the month of September cash and so did did some new leads. About the president's help also comes at a critical time. For the country's economic health. All right Rebecca Jarvis thank you so much we will keep a watch on that will keep checking in with you think you. And we are just weeks from the election. The president of the United States testing positive Rebecca mentioned that already the stocks have been affected but also. We know that there's a lack of a stimulus package as well and not can also haven't told on the economic impact it will bring in Jonathan Karl one more time before we leave Jonathan. Yeah I just do one or plant something else that we learned that he got the kind of lost natural clear regarding hope picks. Not only did she test positive don't we have also been told which he is symptomatic she is sick. And I thought it was notable just as doctor doctor Chan pointed out. The use of the word convalescence. I'd in this statement from the doctor also. The president himself. It is tweet announcing this talking about a recovery process. Raising to me a question of whether or not the president is not only in this situation where he has tested positive but where he is also experiencing symptoms that we don't we don't know the answer to that but we do you know again that doctor using the word convalescence. The president talked about a recovery. Process and we do know that is it is closer ties your whole picks is not only in a situation of being. Tested positive but. But is also experiencing symptoms. Also. I'm. I'm really glad you played that clip from the defeat of the president. Mocking Biden criticizing Biden for wearing a mask so often in public. This has been. A recurring theme and I was out two day. At a Fairfax Virginia early voting location where there were. Hundreds of people lining up to vote. I was amazed to see. In this situation it. Everybody. Was wearing masks and socially distance I wanna say everybody except. Literally two people there were two people that's out there who were not wearing masks and they were two women who were Manning put Republicans tend to outside the boating facility but unfortunately. We have entered a phase where mask wearing. Is a political statement in some corners and one would hope that this news will. Send a message out that that this is a virus the doesn't know political differences just doesn't know political parties to. Thank you so much we appreciate it we will continue to monitor this breaking news. Or for now we will return to your Revver schedule program. This has been a special report. From ABC.

