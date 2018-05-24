Now Playing: President Trump posthumously pardons boxer Jack Johnson

Now Playing: Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke plays 'Big Buck Hunter' with employees

Now Playing: Trump: Our very strong sanctions against North Korea will continue

Now Playing: Pompeo reads Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un

Now Playing: President Trump cancels North Korea summit

Now Playing: Kushner has security clearance restored

Now Playing: Trump claims 'you'll see it' when asked for proof of alleged 'spying' scandal

Now Playing: Judge rules Trump can't block people from his Twitter account

Now Playing: US employee in China suffers brain injury after reporting strange sounds, pressure

Now Playing: Trump holds MS-13 roundtable discussion with local officials in New York

Now Playing: Democratic women score big in primaries

Now Playing: Leslie Stahl: Trump's plan to discredit media?

Now Playing: Michelle Wolf on controversy surrounding her White House Correspondents' Dinner roast

Now Playing: Trump on his claim that FBI 'infiltrated' campaign: 'I hope it is not true'

Now Playing: Congress looking into alleged sexual abuse in USA Swimming and other Olympic sports

Now Playing: No concessions to North Korea ahead of summit with Trump: Pompeo

Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Traveling to the test site

Now Playing: Trump summit with North Korea in jeopardy

Now Playing: Primaries in Southern states shed light on midterms