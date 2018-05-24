President Trump posthumously pardons boxer Jack Johnson

President Trump signed a full posthumous pardon for former heavyweight boxer Jack Johnson in a surprise Oval Office ceremony alongside actor Sylvester Stallone.
5:58 | 05/24/18

Transcript for President Trump posthumously pardons boxer Jack Johnson

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

