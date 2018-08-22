Transcript for President Trump reacts to Cohen and Manafort news on Twitter

I'm ADT's Jordan Phelps at the White House. President trump is reacting to the news that his former longtime fixer and lawyer Michael Cohen. Has pled guilty to campaign finance violations saying he made those payments at president trumps direction the president writing and a tweet if anyone is looking for a good lawyer I would strongly suggest that you don't retain the services of Michael Powell and the president open disdain for Cohen stands in stark contrast to his expressions of sympathy. First former campaign chairman Paul Mann reports the president writes on Twitter I feel very badly for palm Mann a port in his wonderful family. I'm Mike Michael Cohen he refused to break. Make up stories in order to get it deal. Such respect for a brave man the president's tweet of support for me at port comes a day after he was found guilty on charges of tax and bank fraud. While the president has not yet said whether he plans to pardon me and Ford White House hasn't ruled it out I care. I eighty tea store in Phelps at the White House.

