Transcript for President Trump threatens new tariffs on goods coming from Mexico

For more on the impact that all of this could have on the industry is someone we've had here on the shuttle for Christian G check she's an economist and policy analyst with the Center for Automotive Research which is. The gold standard in the industry in terms of how a government policies will impact those jobs in those business is christened great to see you. So what's your take on this 5% tariff what damage will it do to the auto sector. Well it would be Dennis you know the number one. Three and pork products coming from Mexico are vehicles trucks and our arts. And you know your lead in is correct that we're not just treating goods with each added we're building products to gather. And you know for some of our auto makers they're getting up out a quarter. Of their production. Is sourced from public and in Mexico. And Albertson's you know quite at a lot of costs on industry is starting to them a little. And so markets Amanda's sharpening and L is just coming at the wrong time attic ink. The other concern that the industry has its wobbled as students you the prospects for passing renewed after a day. That statement at administered authority is just that yesterday. And our house and senate have to pick up that bill. With Canada and Mexico are considering legislation that. I think this does make it much more difficult. Vs U associate it here click. Which is interesting because this president talks about that new NAFTA as if it's a done deal. He said that in this some latest move might make it more difficult the White House is saying. But the two are related and that one as a question of immigration and another is a question of trade. Is that how it's going to be received in Mexico. Absolutely I mean these are beard when they. Tariffs on. That's affecting trade and we just negotiate free trade agreement a new reach agreement. With Canada and Mexico and we had. Eric it's just that we're space beyond the signing of the agreement on steel aluminum those were just removes two weeks or certain weird. A big hurdle or members of the house and senate skew to bowl for the US NCA. Speaker Pelosi is saying she can get to guests for US MCA passage that. It just made her job much much harder. Not only that we're negotiating with China with Japan the U. And when they see you can get to an agreement and make compromises. And come up with a new trade agreement and still be scrapped the Arabs. That does make members are. In Christian but before let's ago want to ask you about that the jobs cited this equation it's been a really tough year. Offer auto worker jobs in the United States that the auto makers are really had to cut back despite. Some of the president's. It's how means to the contrary in fact the president just said today on Twitter he said that Mexico has taken. 30%. Of the auto industry from the United States to Mexico he says his tariffs that he's threatening here could actually help. Drives some of that back. Is there any truth varies it true they've taken 30% of the industry and what's your assessment as to whether. Tariffs could help bring some of those jobs back here. I can't get to the thirty respect number and the closest we can think you know about twenty are about towards. About twenty I spent some of our auto makers are getting production source. Plant in Mexico. So yet closed at thirty. But you know that has been going on out automakers ordinance continuously producing in Mexico since 1920. Going to Mexico is not a new thing and it depends ready at least here herbs are the new normal. Or whether these are short term negotiating tactic to change immigration policies that Mexico Christina short term. That's not gonna move capital back in a move to outs at vaknin bikes and. He and we heard from the Mexican president today and Lowe who put out a statement. Didn't suggest he was going to be making any adjustments and the wake of these threats we'll have to see how that was a Christian G check with the center front of research thank you so much Christian.

