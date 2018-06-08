Transcript for President says Trump Tower meeting was not illegal

Where to begin with the clearest signal hasn't yet from the president about the true purpose of the sons trump tower meeting. But the loss of Russian lawyer with close ties to the Kremlin. The president is coming to the defense of Donald Trump junior but he also seems to be acknowledging that his initial explanation was misleading. ABC's Elizabeth herd joins us with the latest good morning. A nagging Candice good morning to you in yes that admission from president trump is a first but he's. Still not changing his story about rent and he found out about the meeting. This morning president trump defending his son Don junior and downplaying don't real reason behind that trump tower meeting tweeting. This it was a meeting to get information on an opponent totally legal and done all the time in politics. And it went nowhere I did not know about it did you do you tell your father anything about it. It was such a nothing. There was nothing to tell initially Don junior claimed the meeting was about Russian adoptions. And while president trump now wouldn't for the first time why the meeting occurred. He's adamant he did not know about it. But according to sources his former personal attorney Michael Copeland says the president did no book or it happened to. On this week. When a president Trump's current attorney maintains there was nothing illegal about the meeting other question is what all statute rule or regulation been violated nobody's pointed to one. This as the president also fired back at reports he was worried about the potential legal questions surrounding his son's involvement in that meeting calling the report. A complete fabrication. And the Russian investigation. A witch hunt the president. Frustrated special counsel Robert Moeller wants to question him about possible obstruction of justice. The president's lawyers say right now they have concerns about allowing Muller to interview president trump and so if subpoenaed. They say they are prepared to take it all the way to the Supreme Court can just imagine and I get a sense that this will be a long battle indeed Elizabeth her here in New York with us thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.