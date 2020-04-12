Now Playing: How far does the president’s pardon power go?

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, December 3, 2020

Now Playing: ‘It’s Not Too Late’ with Ginger Zee: ‘Trillion dollar’ mega disaster

Now Playing: Vaccine Watch: Battling vaccine misinformation

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Dec. 3, 2020

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Surging medical school applications

Now Playing: Head of Houston COVID unit: Health care workers are 'so exhausted'

Now Playing: Jet skiers rescue dolphin caught in rope

Now Playing: WWII veteran survives COVID-19, released from hospital on 104th birthday

Now Playing: One of world’s largest radio telescopes collapses in Puerto Rico

Now Playing: Fire in Orange County, California, scorches thousands of acres

Now Playing: Trump lashes out at attorney general, doubles down on false election fraud claims

Now Playing: Pfizer reportedly faced early supply chain obstacles

Now Playing: California braces for likely COVID-19 lockdowns

Now Playing: Telescope featured in James Bond movie collapses

Now Playing: Disaster shelter need hits record highs

Now Playing: Climate change affecting record wildfire season