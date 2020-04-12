President Trump’s final acts

More
ABC News’ Devin Dwyer looks at the Trump administration’s eleventh-hour actions and their long-lasting impacts.
5:21 | 12/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump’s final acts

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:21","description":"ABC News’ Devin Dwyer looks at the Trump administration’s eleventh-hour actions and their long-lasting impacts.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"74530722","title":"President Trump’s final acts","url":"/Politics/video/president-trumps-final-acts-74530722"}