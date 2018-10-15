Transcript for President Trump’s job-approval rating climbs

Whether Trump's job approval rating has climbed to its second highest since taking office. And the Democrats are holding a double digit lead over Republicans with a mid term elections just three weeks away. ABC stare Paul Mary takes a look at the numbers. Boosted by strong ratings on the economy the president now has a 41% approval rating. Up from 36% in late August according to a new ABC news Washington Post poll but still 54% disapprove. Potential problem Republican candidate. Democratic candidates for the house lead Republicans by eleven points among registered voters 53 to 42%. I think the house is going to be very difficult. For the Republicans maintain but I think given the last ten days the president's had now not impossible. All that advantage by the Democrats reflects a wide gender gap. Winning support democratic candidate by 59 to 37%. With men split about evenly 46 to 48%. Women are also expressing a sense of urgency simply percent of women in our poll said this midterm election is more important than any other midterm election so for that's not good for Republicans. The number Americans who say they want Democrats to control congress as a check on the president slipped to 54%. Down from 60% in August. They are still a majority Democrats all feel in this resistance by focusing on. Kitchen table issues like health care and and and you know I have to say this young people Daschle and alters Saturday night the president making his case. Neither vote for. Democrat Bob ruler you can vote for a Republican Party that stands proudly. Allied daughter fairness. Freedom and justice. This latest poll also shows voters are more indeed it ever with 76%. Saying they are certain to vote that's higher than normal for a mid term election year. Tara Palmieri ABC news. Washington.

