Transcript for President Trump’s 'stand by' comment to Proud Boys stuns both sides

Now we want to 01 on one of the biggest and most shocking moment from last night that moment we've just seen president trumps refusal. To denounce white supremacy specifically want white nationalist group. Called the proud boys for more on this let's bring in ABC's Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas peer. I you've tracked and reported on extremist groups of all kinds in our country for years what can you tell us about the proud boys group. And what is it meant what is the mention by the president on a national stage like this what does it do for them. But turned not a lot of people know who the problem boys. Harmon let me give you some information that they have described themselves as they say that there western silliness. That they believe an anti political correctness and that they are against anti white guilt whatever that means. Now the critics say that they are associated whip. White supremacists that if you look back to what. Occurred in Charlottesville that one of their former members helped organize an event and we know that the kkk Nazis were at that event and a young lady died there Terry. And the president mentioning them or commenting on them in that way clearly. You incites them gives a motivation and that's a concern a lot of people in law enforcement that. If you have a group like that showing up at protests and our ongoing concerning race and policing you could have a very dangerous situation. It seems danger the president. And essentially helping to empower them there and president trump does have a track record of dodging. Or dismissing the threat of Y two terms remember. About a year ago. I had an exchange in the Oval Office with president trump. Here it. President president do you think today you see today white nationalism as a rising threat around the world. I don't really advocates say small group of people that have very very serious problems. He doesn't see it as a problem around the world are in this country so how does that square with your reporting on. What we know from his own intelligence agencies about these groups. But we have the FBI director on capitol he'll just recently and he was blocked since 9/11. In terms of the most lethal groups in this country who've actually kill people. White supremacists are to top of the list Terry. Art pier 11 more question if I may we've been colleagues a long time we've got a lot of conversations over the years and today on this subject I just wanted to ask you as. Yeah for your take as as a citizen as a dad as as a black American a loves this country. Seeing the president up there in front of the country. Declining to condemn this. Terry you know this a difficult question let me give you a professional observation. At a moment where you have public him unrest in the country in terms of what we saw happen that you would flow. Dying in a way that he did at the hands of a police officer. People taking to the streets largely peaceful. But sporadic incidents of violence. And where you literally seen a young man seventeen years old show up in Wisconsin. End up killing people allegedly. These are the times when policies is a mall ilk are to be very careful about what they say in how this. That is for sure Pierre Thomas my friend thanks very much.

