-
Now Playing: Experts discuss a post-Trump America and healing a divided nation
-
Now Playing: Wednesday, January 20, 2021
-
Now Playing: Trump family heads to Florida
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Highlights of historic Inauguration Day
-
Now Playing: President Biden signs flurry of executive orders on 1st day
-
Now Playing: President Joe Biden’s star-studded inaugural night
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Jan. 20, 2021
-
Now Playing: Vice President Kamala Harris’ historic rise
-
Now Playing: Rep. Blunt Rochester on Inauguration Day: ‘It is a day I am overjoyed to see’
-
Now Playing: Jen Psaki: 'We are focused on our COVID package'
-
Now Playing: Highlights from the inauguration of President Joe Biden
-
Now Playing: ABC political roundtable discusses the presidential inauguration
-
Now Playing: Jen Psaki holds 1st White House press briefing
-
Now Playing: Celebrities at Inauguration Day
-
Now Playing: What a new administration means for the intelligence community
-
Now Playing: Joseph R. Biden, Kamala Harris sworn in
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump exits the White House: ‘Have a good life’
-
Now Playing: Inauguration Day: A look from inside the White House
-
Now Playing: Biden signs 15 executive actions, reversing some Trump policies