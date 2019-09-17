Transcript for Prosecutors subpoena President Trump’s tax returns

This is ABC's Aaron contreras gave New York where prosecutors have subpoenaed eight years worth of president Trump's tax returns as part of an investigation. Into hush payments made the stormy Daniels the adult film actress. Who has alleged a long denied affair with Donald Trump. The president's former personal attorney Michael Cohen a range the payment of 130000. Dollars in the lead up to the presidential campaign. And Cohen said he acted at the behest of Donald Trump when he did it but Cohen is so far been the only one charged in connection with the payments he's serving a three year federal prison sentence. And federal prosecutors said effectively they're done investigating the payments. Now the Manhattan district attorney's office has taken up the case to see whether the payments violated any new York law related to the falsification of business records. They've interviewed Colin and now they have subpoenaed the tax returns of the president. Which he has never released despite repeated calls for him to do so the president's legal team we're told while declining to comment. Is looking and will respond of these subpoenas and kind Aaron Qatar ski in New York thanks for watching ABC news lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.