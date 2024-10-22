Protecting the Vote: Rogue electors in Washoe County, Nevada

ABC News' Terry Moran visits Washoe County, Nevada, “The swingiest county in the swingiest state” to explore the epicenter of a troubling trend, county officials refusing to certify election results.

October 22, 2024

