Transcript for Red Sox celebrate World Series championship at White House

Very special team thank you. With us this afternoon or some of your biggest fans in my administration and on Capitol Hill. Including administrator. Andrew Wheeler was Andrew Andrew. A lot of deputy secretaries. A very great senator senator Tom cotton. Tom. Look at that beautiful boy is a big fan right. Tom was a good player. Were also delighted to be joined by two senior leadership of Fenway sports group. And the Boston Red Sox John Henry great great businessman John thank. Great businessman. Tom Werner. A man who's done a fantastic. Mike Gordon Sam Kennedy. And David Dombrowski thank. To all of the coaches and players of the Red Sox congratulations. On your incredible victory. The team is just come from the Walter Reed national military medical center. Where they visited our wounded heroes and wounded warriors. And they believe very strongly and that. I want to thank the entire Red Sox organization for your longstanding support for those American. Service members who of suffered the wounds of war to keep our country safe and strong and free. And we've never had a stronger military right now this is the strongest it's been. 716. Billion we spent last year John that's a lot of money when you know. That's a lot of money. Over the course of the 2018. Season the Red Sox war. Frankly there were unstoppable. I watched. You outscored your opponents by 229. Runs and won a 108 games in the regular season. The most in Red Sox history. Got a lot of fans over here. That's a lot of fans they have in the playoffs your best that your arch rival the Yankees. A. I think I'll be a neutral on this one. But you did you BM. And beat the defending champions the Astros and other great team. Taking on the American League pennant and clinching a spot and the World Series. After take it it two game lead at historic Fenway Park. To start the series. You headed to Los Angeles for game three I was at Fenway Park. I threw out the first pitch long time ago. And George Steinbrenner was not happy about it. Let cool to my relationship with him for about two days. But he forgot about it that was good. But you headed to Los Angeles for game three for seven hours and twenty minutes you face the judges at one of the most exciting games. In post season history. It was in the twelfth inning that relief pitcher. Nathan evolving where's there. And Alice. Now is a good job he did. It was she said good looking people behind me too that the owners to get the owners. He stepped up to the mound over the final seven image and 897. Pitches. Allowed only three hits and struck out five batters. Nathan that's a great performance we watched who was a dominant performance. Like. Are you ultimately lost game three. By a single run involving. Its tremendous effort inspired the whole team. You knew what a World Series. Victory was you knew it was in reach and you didn't want to do anything to blow it and that's what happened. But any game par after the Dodgers scored four unanswered runs. Things were looking very grim. In the Doug that you're starting pitcher Chris Sale who by the way last night struck out fourteen bad. I. Now I sent out Christo he struck out fourteen last cents at fourteen. And they aren't about fourteen us it was at your best he said no fifty in his youth minister. That's called a power pitcher by the way. In the dugout you're starting pitcher Chris decided to give the team. A little pep talk. Are you an emotional guy pretty much because I heard it was a hell of a pup. Give us a little pep talk everyone's. With a great passion Chris shouted pointed to the field and rallied the reds us. And Chris I know what you said I heard a little things about use what you said and we have children is I'm not gonna talk about it. But it worked. It really worked World Series MVP Steve Pearce. Tied it up. He tied it up. And with a home run. You doing well this year. He's done well this year when it counts he really does well those are the ones we really like and followed by a three RBIs in the night the Red Sox won 96. And never look back. Chris Sale then returned to the mound for the final game. With two outs and they won. And two count in the bottom of the ninth against great hitter. Sales stared down the batter wound up and delivered an amazing slider was at a slider. You give up the fastball. And the batter went down swinging and the Red Sox won the World Series.

