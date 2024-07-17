Rep. Adam Schiff calls on Biden to drop out of race

"While the choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden's alone, I believe it is time for him to pass the torch,” Schiff said Wednesday in a statement released by his office.

July 17, 2024

