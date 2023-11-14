Rep. Burchett claims former Speaker McCarthy elbowed him in Capitol hallway

Tim Burchett told ABC News that Kevin McCarthy elbowed him in the back after a House GOP meeting.

November 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live