Transcript for Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz speaks out on anti-Semitic resolution amid vote

And what are the critics have Carson Omar colleague fellow Democrat of her joins us now live from capitol help. Congressman Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida it's great to see and congresswoman thank you so much if it ever for being here I know you've been involved in drafting a resolution wanna put up some of the text. Some pretty strong language condemning bigotry in all its forms white supremacy anti. Islamic phobia all of the like in there particularly anti semitism. Where do you fall weather the commerce woman's name should be included we don't see her in this resolution her name. Where I'm Colin is as a member of the Democratic Caucus a proud member of the Democratic Caucus. That is going to be proud to speak for and cast my vote in support of this resolution. That was crafted by high. Members of our party who do understands that we have to fight hatred and bigotry anti semitism racism in all its forms. And that using the platform of the floor of the House of Representatives to do that is absolutely essential. We we've not seen that same enthusiasm size is Sally say on the other side of the aisle particularly when it's come from. The occupants of 16100 Pennsylvania Avenue in so. Insuring that we can use this as an education moments so that people can understand. What exactly. And anti semitism and Islam phobia and mean it. And that they're not just used tossed as words around that have no meaning words have power and then this resolution gives meaning to those were. Are you surprised this is something that you even have to do. As a democratic majority. I'm surprised that and that's when he first century ends when in nineteen. That we have to the spell out what is unacceptable in terms patron. Yes I am surprised but I have to tell you that there has been a bid that this is but I'm surprised that crowd. That we are taking this moment as a democratic majority and doing doing so immediately. Not hemming and trying not sleeping under the rug not not doing a lot of hand wringing over it. But those being deliberative and making sore that we spell out. What it means and the kind of pain it causes which has not been done by the Republicans when it comes to the president of the United States. And all the Islamic phobia and anti semitism and bigotry that he is engaged in since he's taken office and you since he began running. The comment from congresswoman Omar that sort of prompted. This move for resolution of one where she was comparing supporters of Israel. Two showing allegiance to a foreign power perhaps at the expense of allegiance to United States on its one that she has pushed back on I want to show folks the tweet she says. That she is has her views is entitled to her views certainly is something she says she shouldn't be expected to have allegiance pledged support. To a foreign country. Today's speaker Pelosi said she didn't believe that we're cumbersome and Omar intended to be anti semantic and that way Kirk congresswoman. Do you think there is a place in congress for critics of Israel. What I think there's a place in congress for is making sure that we use the representative body that the house that is the US House of Representatives. To Foster understanding and tolerance and that's why this resolution is designed to do. It's important that we makes a word that throughout our history as we have seen all the way back seeing Japanese Americans who went during World War II. Out of fear. Of the of the Japanese. They were rounded up. And and imprisoned against their will. Because their loyalty was question to this country. That does the same happened when John F. Kennedy ran for president and he's an Irish Catholic and whether he could be loyal to the United States. And and was was a was not loyal to the Vatican or even Ireland's was questioned and so. Jews have experience that throughout our and thousands of years of history as if we are somehow I stateless people that have more loyalty to Israel or to one another. And we do to our countries of origin is so making sure that we continue and constantly use these moments to educate people. About the pain of anti semitism and bigotry is absolutely critical and that's what this is designed to tips. And they brought up coming this afternoon on that resolution I congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz a Florida it's great to hear your perspective great to have you here thanks so much for your time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.