And guys tearing you know this we learned this music earlier this morning that democratic congressman Elijah Cummings. Passed away at 68 years old he was a son of sharecroppers. That went on to be a force of fighting tirelessly for justice. In his own Baltimore community and this country and killed his very last breath so teary I just wanna get your thoughts on Elijah Cummings first. You know civic on the line of the house and I think that's true that they don't make him like Elijah Cummings in the morning to bad thing for the country. He he was a fighter for civil rights in his youth and do lived to be an elder statesman kind of showing the way. Fascia she was a Democrat he had issues that he believed in. But if you watched him sharing eighties hearings of the past year on impeachment or participate as. The minority ranking minority members when that when the Ben Ghazi years ago he fought he fought tooth and nail. But with the decency and even a generosity. And end it what is testimonies you hear the number of Republicans who come back mark meadows one of the most conservative. Republicans white man in in in the House of Representatives. Said he wept when he heard this we don't we need more people who can fight. Their parents for their principles. With decency and love in their hearts and you know if you've never met Elijah Cummings you knew he was that guy and his losses and is a very deep one. It's a very big loss and we want to bring in and a former mayor of Baltimore Stephanie Rawlings Blake I'm to get her thoughts because Stephanie you knew him. Personally. I did he so tired and not legislature with micron. From when I was child and I've known him almost my entire life that no hints to be a generous man on man. Kinda. Leader and we've taken a big and big hit today. Yet and so what do you want people to remember about him and other than his work because you knew him outside of his work in congress. I would say that his work is a measure are demanding it didn't Elijah Cummings congressman Cummings. Was just what you saw he was the same men in private as he wasn't public he lose. I'm always willing to lend a hand sue anyone from anyone in the community anyone in government. And he was someone that you could depend on and so many of us who have looked to use his example. I'm really feeling feeling that hole that meant that down that changed today. And just before we on leave you what do you think his legacy would be if you could just sum it up. I think his legacy is. Time. Ego less or sell let's public service he was so focused on the next generation he was clear about. What his purpose was that he was here to make a difference in the lives of children he would never meet. And he did that. Up until his last breath. All right Stephanie Rawlings Blake the former mayor of Baltimore thank you so much for being with us during this time. Yes and we appreciate it and Terry you've been holding it down with me this. Half RA did you hear yes Lydia always stuck on done across the cameras leader saying yes than many think all of this means covering all of this stuff that's crazy it is great look at the it's exhausting and somewhere at some raises they during an out of a fire hydrant and it Qaeda is on some days. But actually listening. To our guests talking about Parkland. The big country there's a lot of things going on the country we can get this tunnel vision here and get all wrapped up into it. And I and one thing that a campaign does give you the opportunity to do although your kind of fighting. At least to do go out in the country you get a sense of where the public is with public mind is enough that. Not the beltway politics so yeah but welcome to the beltway it's it's great to Hank. Yeah guy exam before we go we want to leave you today with some Elijah Cummings in his own words from his very first speech in congress. I'm as he was starting to do the job he wanted to do his entire life and even then urging us all in the face of differences to concentrate on what we have in common. Words that hold great significance today so take a look at this and have a good one. So often we in public life again. They'll be a very fortunate. To come upon the surf and have an opportunity to serve. So often we forget because we get so caught up in our battles and on struggles. There's so many people wish they could have the problems we have. So I am I'm just a happy happy man. I'll world would be a much better world in a much better place. If we would only concentrate. On the things we have in common. Instead of concentrating on one out differences is easy to find differences. It's very east. We need to take more time to find common ground as a point and that Karen Mitchell. Said many many years ago that I say. Sometimes twenty times a day and is a very simple point but as one. That I live by says I only have a minute. Sixteen. Seconds and it forced upon me I did not choose it. But I know that I must use its. Give account if I abuse it sucked if I loses. Only a tiny little niche. But eternity and is and it and so I join you. As we move for yet. To augment. Not only the nation. But the world. May got ritual may god bless America.

