Transcript for Rep. Himes accuses Republican counsel of questioning Lt. Col. Vindman's loyalties

Colonel Lyndon multiple right wing conspiracy Ferris including Rudy Giuliani have accused you of harboring loyalty towards Ukraine. They make these accusations based only on the fact that your family like many American families immigrated to the United States. They've accused you of espionage and dual loyalties. We've seen that in this room this morning to three minutes that we're spent asking you about the offer made to make you the minister of defense that may have come cloaked in a Brooks Brothers suit and in parliamentary language. But that was designed exclusively. To give the right wing media and opening to question your loyalties. I want people to understand what that was all about. It's the kind of attack it's kind of thing you say when you're defending the indefensible. It's what she say when it's not enough to attack. The media the way the ranking member gave over his opening statement or to attack the Democrats but it's what she stooped to. When he in defense ability of your case requires that you attack a man who is wearing a Springfield rifle on a field of blue above a purple heart. I sir thank you for your service and you'll back the balance my time.

