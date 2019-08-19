Transcript for Rep. Omar calls on colleagues to visit Israel, Palestine after her trip was denied

The decision to bend me and my colleagues. The first my colleague the first to look for them American women elected to congrats. It's nothing less then an attempt by an ally. Of the United States to suppress our ability to do our jobs as elected officials. But this is not just about me. Netanyahu's decision to deny S entry might be and president hit for members of congrats. But it is the policy of his government's when it comes to Palestinians. This is the policy of his government when it comes to anyone who holds views that threat and the occupation and a policy that has been edged bond and supported by triumphs administration. That's because the only way to preserve. I'm just policy. Is to suppress people's freedom of it expression. Freedom of association and freedom of movements. All of these actions have nothing. To do nothing to bring us closer to peace in fact they do the opposite. They maintain the occupation and prevents a solution to a deep conflicts. Fortunately. We in the United States have a constructive role to play. We give is right Il more than three million dollars in aid every year. This is predicated on there being an important ally in the region and and the only democracy. In the Middle East. But denying visit to duly elected members of congress is not consistent with B and an ally. And igniting millions of people. Freedom of movements are expression or self determination it's not consistent. With being a democracy. We must be asking. As is right it was out lie. The Netanyahu government. Stop the expansion and off settlements. On Palestinian land and issue alone full rights for policy unions if we arts would give them ain't. So I would encourage. My colleagues to bits it. Meet with the people we were going to meet what I see that things we were going to see. He and is still obese we were going to he. Weakened knots. We cannot let trumpet and Netanyahu. Succeed in heightening the cruel reality. Of the occupation from us. So I call about all of you to go the occupation is reopen. Bearing. Bad barring members of congress from seeing yet does not make it go away.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.