Rep. Ilhan Omar responds to attack from Trump

More
Freshman Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Muslim congresswoman attacked by President Donald Trump for 'anti-Semitic' comments, engaged in a new controversy on Wednesday.
0:31 | 02/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rep. Ilhan Omar responds to attack from Trump
Congresswoman ill on Omar fire back at president trump after he called for her resignation. Over her tweak considered by many as entice medic. Omar responded with a new tweet telling the president quote. You have traffic in hate your whole life against Jews Muslims indigenous. Immigrants black people and more I learn from people impacted by my words. When will you. Omar had apologized for suggesting that members of congress support Israel because they're paid to do so but president trumpet dismissed her apology as lane.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61071471,"title":"Rep. Ilhan Omar responds to attack from Trump","duration":"0:31","description":"Freshman Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Muslim congresswoman attacked by President Donald Trump for 'anti-Semitic' comments, engaged in a new controversy on Wednesday.","url":"/Politics/video/rep-ilhan-omar-responds-attack-trump-61071471","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.