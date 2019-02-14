Transcript for Rep. Ilhan Omar responds to attack from Trump

Congresswoman ill on Omar fire back at president trump after he called for her resignation. Over her tweak considered by many as entice medic. Omar responded with a new tweet telling the president quote. You have traffic in hate your whole life against Jews Muslims indigenous. Immigrants black people and more I learn from people impacted by my words. When will you. Omar had apologized for suggesting that members of congress support Israel because they're paid to do so but president trumpet dismissed her apology as lane.

