Transcript for Cheney ‘wouldn’t be surprised' if McCarthy was subpoenaed by Jan. 6 commission

Now the speaker along with week's one Republican key Republican announced an agreement. On. A commission to look into what happened on January 6 should Kevin McCarthy. Be willing to speak testify before that commission after all. He is one of the few people that we know a lot that was actually talking to Donald Trump wall the attack taking place. He absolutely should then and I wouldn't be surprised if he were subpoenaed I think that he very clearly. And said publicly that he's got information about the president's. State of mind that day elements of that commission are exactly as they should be. I'm very glad they rejected. Leader McCarthy's suggestions that somehow we should dilute the commission. That's really important that it be focused just on January 6 in the events leading up to it. So you would welcome a subpoena for Kevin McCarthy testified I would anticipate that this you know. I would hope he doesn't require subpoena but I wouldn't be surprised if he if he were subpoenaed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.