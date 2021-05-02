Transcript for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘I’ve been freed’

I also want Sheehan free speech matters. Free speech really matters yesterday. When the Democrats. And eleven of my Republican colleagues. Decided to strip me of my committee assignments educational labor in the Budget Committee. You know what they dead they actually strip my district. Of their voice. They stripped my batters. I'm having representation. To work for them for the budget. A successful business owner that knows how to make a profit. Not a lot I have the greatest opportunity. Yesterday I'm so grateful for it to say what I had done wrong. And how freeing that is. I'm not kidding I seriously feel blessed by god has got to do it on the world stage. I practice day I said things wrong I believe things that were wrong. And you know why now I am I'm so happy that my district is threatening. People are all over the country are thankful and supporting me. And for that I'm grateful in them. None of us are perfect. We go about our life thinking that we are. Such hypocrites. Truthfully we really are sweeping where perfect judge and other. That's such a mistake. So going forward. Than freak I do I feel free because you know what's happening on these committees. You see we have a basically a tie directly controlled government right now. The Democrats we got jammed I didn't writing executive order after executive horse I am doing what every that they are in the White House. We have many people as neatly in the Democrats in congress to do you ever they want they don't care what Republicans have to say. They don't care about letter districts and our voters had to say. They only care about pitching their socialist such and there they only care about taking away or freedoms. That's not right. So I was on the committee I'd be wasting my time because my conservative Bally's wouldn't be heard and either with my district's. So I look forward. To going home and seeing people in my district. And thankful and overwhelmed by their support. I'm grateful that I had the opportunity to say things that I don't believe and passionate and said in the first place. And I'm really grateful to my guide because. He forgives me and that's what anchors and all about.

