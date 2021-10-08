Transcript for Rep. Steve Scalise gets 2nd vaccine dose, urges Louisianans to get their shots

Got to the latest on the pandemic as the delta variant causes surges around the country now one state. That's been hit particularly hard is Louisiana which has the country's highest rate of new Kobe cases per capita. When Louisiana Republican house minority whip Steve's goalies is now urging others in his state. To get vaccinated he joins us live congressman good to see you. You're going to be with you. Well as we mentioned. Now Kobe had hospitalizations. In your state has risen to the highest levels in just five months the vaccine was first made available to you. Seven months ago on the hill. You think he was a mistake to wait so long to get your shots. Why and anybody back on long ago I'd taken at Aston had anybody or. Colvin dar but ultimately with the delta variant I saw the spike in hospitals and and primarily is over 90%. Of people in the hospital with Covert were unvaccinated. And that's when I decided to get out the soul vaccination. I got a concert vaccine I'm glad I did it it's very safe and attractive. Well and now 37%. Only 37% of your state is fully vaccinated. And new word wouldn't be seeing you people getting vaccinated. Now and knowing that it saves lives so what's your message is to constituents to your constituents now. I would strongly encourage people you get a vaccine it's a it's a fact and it's available for anybody who wants it. But what this is a medical decision and then I do think it there are people out station which clearly there are. About this because I believe it's it's the right thing to do but at the same time this got to be a personal decision. And and then if you have hesitation go talk your doctor about. The school year is starting in a lot of children. Most children ineligible for the vaccine. What are you telling families and teachers and kids now. And now that we know so much about. Being vaccinated about. That the number of hospitalizations. On the rise the Kobe case on the rise and then as you point out. We need to get our kids back in school so what are. Christian should still take precautions and washing hands aren't socially distancing still works look at last year. Our kids are half of kids in America were in the classroom. And the science shows that they were much. Better protected. From Colvin -- kids who weren't in the classroom because. You know they were there weren't having that same kind of a controlled environment and yet. They were learning more shoe when they were at bat. That evidence is very clear I'm not only the depression that we sought it. But the learning what went down to last urged. Schools to reopen. And again without a vaccine cools reopened. It was the right answer last year it's the right answer this year to. Now Republican governors in Florida and Texas congressman had banned one of the most basic public health measures mandating mass from schools some school administrators. Ours school administrators rather are revolting. They're being threatened with the fun being or losing salaries should school districts be allowed to decide for themselves what tools they can use. To keep students safe. Ultimately those are conversations and need to be had at the school board level and I'm encouraged that machines so many aren't showing up at all board meetings now while when you had a lot of these. Our schools following the union advice and just shutting down even though the science at all should be open. I think you saw a growing number Eric. In their school board meetings and in fact many and started running for school board. I and that's that's government at its most basic local levels. Amanda age shouldn't be coming out wash. I'll let people in the local communities make decisions that are best for themselves and open up the school's. Our let's talk about the vaccine mandate in the military and it's going to be required. I've service members by next month possibly sooner do you support that move. Again I believe it's of the general shoot determined but what's best run the military. I don't want the federal government making those kind of mandates. And I don't I don't want to see the federal government trying to shame. Let's get the facts out what encouraged people. And that the vaccine is safe and effective. I've done a lot of research into how they came up with these vaccines the FDA process was very rigorous thousands of people were tested. Over a year ago they started this process operation warp speed which started by president trump is very effective at making sure that the rules were there. To encourage vaccines are to be made him a rapid time they didn't cut corners and I do you think there might keep about wonder. Because it came out so quick was record a breaking revolutionary to get drugs out. It wasn't because they are quarters it was because extra laser focus was put on getting the process moved. A red tape was eliminated that you could get people tested and ultimately the tests were successful in the backs. Whether or not the vaccines of Schechter go talk to your local hospitals. All of our local hospitals nursing an uptick not been vaccinated people but in unvaccinated people again in the New Orleans community. About 98% of the people in the hospital for Corbett are on vaccinated actually tell you right there that the vaccine works. Might not stop you from getting Kobe but if you get it you're not gonna get cystic that you went up in the hospital on more than likely. Have the vaccine and those are the facts that are available for people I would encourage everybody. Do their own research. But alternately talked to their doctor they still a presentation. And fortunately we have witnessed people losing their lives. Because it's too late and they can't get vaccinated they got to the point where it won't. Help them Ed any points unfortunately. And that's a story that we're continuing to cover now. Look what we have you here congressman. And I'd like to ask you about today's infrastructure vote will any Republicans. Support this bipartisan deal in the house and specifically will you. Well I don't support this bill because it's less about intra structure and more about taxes spending and speaker Pelosi made it very clear when she linked to two bills together an even president Biden backed her up and said that the two bills will ultimately be linked together. And what we talk about the two bills infrastructures one small piece -- there is a whole lot of spending and it has nothing to do with an structure. And there are going to be tax increase at a gonna her job and hurt middle class families and it's gonna lead to higher inflation were already seen too much inflation because of Washington's out of control spending. You at three and a half warning half trillion dollars on top of it. It's only gonna lead to higher caught things that we all by we go to broach restore when you go I gas up all of that gonna hurt. Hardworking families in America so no I don't support. Congressman seeks Kelis appreciate your time today. Care breaking with you thanks.

