Transcript for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard works up a sweat to gear up for first debate

Candidates are getting ready today for tonight's big first of two nights of debate here. In Miami are political reporter Beatrice Peterson caught up with congresswoman told C Jabber on in the usual way that she's getting ready take a look. Just hours before the debate is set to start representative told she gathered and her team get our early morning workout which they described as excellent boot. They did close ups. They did not see. They did jumping jacks and mall are. And ninety degree weather in Miami after the workout representative Gabbard gave the team highs eyes and a word having heard his. Yeah. Yeah. And even more important in the days and yeah. Yeah. None. Of the day thank you guys are yeah. Yeah. We ever do is a major in the army National Guard is set to take the stage later today. In Miami. All right our thanks to Beatrice about what you did you put I don't want higher watching. It outside also desiring hot. Not here in a physically fit the candidate out so we'll see them output of the two hours of debating tonight's it's Russian counterpart.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.