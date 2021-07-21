Transcript for Republicans not on board as bipartisan infrastructure deal heads for test vote

Washington where a key vote set for today on the bipartisan infrastructure deal could be pushed to next week. Negotiations went late into last night with Republicans telling majority leader Chuck Schumer the bill needs to be fully written before anyone in the party will vote to advance it. Let's bring in ABC's political director Rick Klein and congressional reporter Trish turner who's on the thrown for more on this. Tricia let's just start with the latest will we see a vote on this today are not. Cut and yet we are absolutely can and be able to today senator Schumer wasn't just on the floor. Reiterating. Want to devote to Dartmouth debate today I'm on the bipartisan doll. And nick and neither Egypt today it's gonna happen later this afternoon I'm he's trying to reiterate you Republicans have been a deadline to have every final detail worked out. You know he think about an attempt to jam anyone. But we also know not one Republican of critical Bratton on the they were here at a bipartisan negotiators late into the night with the White House. Official than we know they're very close a number of them told us that. But they still haven't gotten up to build it still don't have a price tag. I'm they don't have a way to show Republicans that all of good. Spending the nearly 600 billion in new spending it paid for city simply can't. Start debate on any product that is in Britain and the innovate don't know enough about. The red apple consumers seem to indicate that it was an unusual request for the bill to be written before this vote happens is that the case again. CI his bill and that's part of what job what complicates the situation is Trish has been covering Schumer is the majority leader he controls the senate floor and he's trying to force the hand of negotiators it to the point the Democrats won't make it's been six months now. In two with a by the administration jobs senators have had ample opportunity to come to an agreement. And Schumer wants to smoke about a little bit now he says this isn't gambit this isn't. Attempt to jam anyone a lot of Republicans disagree with that they'll also point out the Schumer got his own political cross pressures including pressures from the left on his party some who warned nuts about the idea this bipartisan package so. I eighties there's a lot of gnashing nations that are going on through all of this. Eighty even if this in this bill or this this attempt to it took to start debate fails it could be brought up again which is almost certainly what would happen. But for now at least the Biden Schumer damn bit album this strategy did their there they're using doesn't appear to be working we'll have to see if they. If it moves the end product a little belong but they're not the key votes here that's what makes the dynamic so intriguing. Skechers has been almost a month since president Biden met with the bipartisan group senators at the White House instead we have a deal so what's sticking points are left to iron out here. Some people blow everyone at learning. The legislating has actually really hard at he the end of Q. It was hard enough for them I at least today hey we got an agreement on a framework. But when you start to put the deed held together gets really hard. Still political content crop current or coming in Q these negotiations and. They had to remove a giant financing mechanism to organize you know president Biden and Republicans are really on board at beefing up the IRS. To get about a hundred million dollars on kicked cover the news spending 200 million dollars coming in from all the people who are paying their taxes. But Republicans you know conservatives especially they got a long history and it's not good with the ire ask you know they really think they were targeted back. You know in a he had in previous administrations and and and it just not willing to. Give this IRS. You know a bunch of money Q you know send out every had to go you know stock everyone in you know it didn't you know plague them Westpac. Audits and that it is not willing to do that. Can sit at the giant hole that these negotiators had to fill and at least. Scrambled they're trying to figure out a way to pay for this through you know I changed kind of it's it's really sweetie but like Medicare rebates. That. That presidential but try to put into effect and the ability to stop that then you know more money at it and also there's a sign that problem until last night the biggest problem they're facing as. How do you. I'm financing transit. So that Janet Patton agreed yet on a bill to do that and they're trying to kind of seemed to figure out how much money to give some public transit so there's a bit like lots of sticky little issue is there's not a lot left but the things that are left are pretty darn begged. And Philip C they do you think you're gonna get. An agreement on a deal a final deal sometime this week and and then they hope to have. The legislative tax and visa analogies are given. Scores to tell them hey collier financing an option to cover all your spending that's the big thing they hope to have that by Monday and to Republicans are signaling to senator Schumer hey Juanita put off today's vote let Cabot on Monday and then. And Obama will be with do you and we know this year needs. And Republicans to be with them so look at happened. Tara so wreck what happens. There's no it and the deal itself sales could that impact the larger infrastructure bill Democrats are trying to pass on their own. Big time because there's already a lot of sticker shock about how big the Democrat only package is the other the parallel track that's been running here. And think about it obvious these one point two trillion dollars falls away this is supposedly the easier stuff and the Democrats are gonna wanna golf a lot of that up into the air Pactiv so it means the price tag almost certainly goes up substantially. Of the Democrats only package. And that package is in cooked yet either. Today is also love kind of soft deadline that Schumer has set to have that Democrats agree. To that the size and the scope and start getting into the details. Of their debt infrastructure package and yes the fact that he could expand by media trillion dollars more is gonna create even more concerns among some moderates so. These are complicated issues we heard Biden initially when that deal was announced about a month ago. Explicitly link the the two packages the smaller harder infrastructure vs the Democrats only. A broader package he kind of walked that back but the fact is they are very much into related they are connected and the failure to advance one impacts the other. There's no way around that end and that's why today's vote matters in the outcome of this bipartisan deal he is is pretty essential to. Biden's view of how government should interact with people. Biden's view of how government should war all of it is is wrapped up in cities coming votes aren't like a game jango Washington salary climb Trish turner thank you. State exam.

