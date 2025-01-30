RFK Jr. refuses to accept that COVID vaccines saved lives

When asked by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., if he agrees the vaccines saved millions of lives, Kennedy said, "I don't know. We don't have a good surveillance system, unfortunately.”

January 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live