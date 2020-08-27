Transcript for Richard Grenell addresses public at 2020 RNC

During the presidential primary debates four years ago. One outsiders stood alone. And said in public what most Americans Sodom private. He was fourteen years after the start of the war in Afghanistan. And twelve years after the invasion of Iraq. With thousands of American troops had died. And trillions in taxpayer dollars have been spent. And yet no candidate could bring themselves to admit that something had gone badly wrong. With American foreign policy. That the American voter the American soldier. And the American taxpayer had all been let down. Except for one. Donald Trump. He called America has endless wars and what they were. A disaster. The media was shocked because Donald Trump was running as a Republican. And yet he said out loud what we all knew. That American foreign policy was failing to make Americans safer. After the end of the Cold War. Democrats and Republicans in Washington bought into the illusion that the whole world would start to resemble America. And so they started to pursue and limited globalization. They welcome China into the World Trade Organization. They engaged in nation building in Afghanistan. And tried to export democracy. To Iraq. They signed in particular deal with Iran. And a global climate agreement in Paris. But they didn't ground any evidence in the interest of the average American. So for decades while Washington politicians built a global system. American wages stagnate and our great cities and industries were hollowed out entire communities were devastated. And our manufacturing plants were shipped off to China. That's what happened when Washington stopped being the capital of the United States. And started being the capital of the world. As US ambassador to Germany I had a front row seat to Donald Trump's America first foreign policy. I wish every American could see how president from negotiates on their behalf. I watched president trump charm the chancellor of Germany. While insisting. That Germany pay its NATO obligations. I was proud to witness president's home state of foreign leaders. I don't blame you for wanting America to pay for your security I actually respect you for out negotiating the presidents before me. But it stops with me. I won't let the American taxpayer be taken advantage of. Donald Trump's administration has always made clear that our priority is the American people security. That's the job of all leaders. To put their people first. And we've seen how this strategy has succeeded. In four short years Donald Trump has led even some Washington Democrats to agree and the Chinese threat. On trade deals that benefit America first. On alliances that share responsibility. In four years Donald Trump didn't start any new wars. He brought troops home he rebuilt the military. And signed peace deals that make Americans safer. The Washington elites want you to think this kind of foreign policy is in moral. And so they call it nationalist. That tells you all you need to know. The DC crowd thinks when they called Donald Trump and Nationalists and their insulting him. As if the American president isn't supposed to base foreign policy on America's. National interests. A return to the Biden way of thinking means America gives the radical terrorist regime in Tehran. A plane load of cash in the middle of the night. Well you see president trump also sent an aircraft in the middle of the night to deal with Iran. But that plane was on a different mission. An air strike to take out the head of Iran's terror machine who plotted the deaths of Americans. But we also must be clear. That when those who seek freedom takes tremendous personal risk in places like Hong Kong Tehran. Are Minsk. There is no doubt who president trumps administration supports. We will always stand with the people who fight for it there god given freedoms. Don't be fooled the Washington establishment is trying to sell you on their candidate. Joseph Biden was first elected to the senate in 197248. Years ago. Well it's actually the typical Washington story. Just this year 22 Democrats ran for president. They rejected all of the outsiders and nominated the ultimate Washington insider. Someone they had to pull out of retirement. Every time Joseph Biden offers a new idea you should ask yourself. Why didn't he try that over the last 48 years. Today the Democrats blame a global pandemic that started in China and president trump. And they still blame Russia for Hillary Clinton's loss in ninety in 2016. As acting Director of National Intelligence I saw the Democrats entire case for Russian collusion. And what I saw made me sick to my stomach. The Obama Biden administration secretly wants to surveillance operation on the trump campaign. And silence the many brave intelligence officials who spoke up against it. They presented bogus information as facts. They lied to judges. Than they classified anything that undermine their case. And after Donald Trump won the election. When they should have continued the American tradition. Of helping the president elect's transition into the White House. They tried instead to undercut him even more. Former vice president Joseph Biden asked intelligence officials. To uncover the hidden information on president comes incoming national security advisor. Three weeks before the inauguration. That's the Democrats between surveillance. Count classifications. Leaks and public candidates. They never want the American people to know who was actually calling the shots. Poet Donald Trump. You always know exactly. Who is in charge. Because the answer. Is you. You're in charge. Not lobbyists not special interests not war mongers or China sympathizers or globalization fanatics. With Donald Trump and Mike Pence in the White House the boss is the American people. President trump are rightly calls his foreign policy. America first. America first does not advance the interests of one group of Americans at the expense of another. It has no bias about red or blue educated or not educated urban or rural. America first is simply in the belief that politicians should focus on the equality and dignity. Of every American. And that this duty is fulfilled by promoting the safety and welfare of the American people above all else. That's. America first that's. The trump doctrine. And that my friends. Is four more years.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.