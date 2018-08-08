Transcript for Rick Gates returns to court to testify against his former boss Paul Manafort

Former trump campaign chairman homing in affords legal team heading into court to further cross examine Rick gate Smart Daryn. Gates has testified he helped his former bus hiding millions of dollars from the IRS and more than a dozen offshore accounts. He also alleges that months after me in a four left the trump campaign he reached out to gates who stayed on as the campaign's deputy chair. Asking for an administration job first Stephen call. The CEO of a bank that allegedly loaned me in a fort millions based on false information gates has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and lying to the facts. Mean a force defense team is trying to portray gates as an unreliable witness. A man willing to say anything for more lenient sentence the defense asked after all the lies he told do you expect this jury to believe you. Gates responded I do he added. I'm here to tell the truth and here to take responsibility. Me in a forks team also question gates about his secret life. Gates admitted to an extra marital affair with a mistress in London using money embezzled from me an affords the defense asked if there's another Rick gates' secret rake gates in London. Gates said his wife knew of the affair. Mean a four is facing eighteen counts of alleged financial crimes. Including bank fraud and lying to the IRS he has pleaded not guilty to all charges which are un related to his work on the trump campaign. Rick gates is done on the witness stand the defense has completed its cross examination prosecutors have said they could rest their case as soon as this week. Our lack signs ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.