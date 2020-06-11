RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel comments on the current status of the election

More
She says, without evidence, there are "discrepancies and irregularities that need investigating."
5:13 | 11/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel comments on the current status of the election

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:13","description":"She says, without evidence, there are \"discrepancies and irregularities that need investigating.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"74062108","title":"RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel comments on the current status of the election","url":"/Politics/video/rnc-chairwoman-ronna-mcdaniel-comments-current-status-election-74062108"}