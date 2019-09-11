Roger Stone trial

More
Steve Bannon and Randy Credico take the stand as key witnesses.
1:26 | 11/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Roger Stone trial

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:26","description":"Steve Bannon and Randy Credico take the stand as key witnesses.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"66867258","title":"Roger Stone trial ","url":"/Politics/video/roger-stone-trial-66867258"}