And we move overseas to Sweden the trial for Grammy nominated rapper a stopped Rockies starting. Today a reminder he was charged with assault after a fight in the streets of Stockholm last month. In asap Iraqi says he acted. In self defense so it's a case at a sparked outrage and prompted president trauma to publicly call for his release and he's been held in prison since his arrest so want to go to James long man. And in London with the latest. James what was then the scene in a courtroom today. Hi committee yes that they thought rookie was brought into court today in handcuffs as during a prisons set a green shut. That is. Normally worn by prisoners in Sweden his mother was that Kennedy came into the roomy gave her a big smiles who was wearing. At a stop rocky. Jacket and I'm minds his mines was that along side he thought a lot of support as you say in this case but today really was about. The argument all of the plaintiff these alleged victim said that he was attacked by. A south rocky and the pro he's started by author Ian Wyatt was that he even begun to approach I sat rookie and his friends. He said that said he wanted to off when his friend was and actually he had no idea who makes a south rookie walls and that this indeed was the Rockland that. This is it on draws and that when he off this question the bodyguard Ben pushed him away the prosecuted them and arguments that a lot of people are often questioned why you didn't just leave. About moment and if you would have seen the videos a thought rookie. But I'll just a few days off to this. Apparent altercation which seemed to show these two individuals following his group through the streets of Stockholm. Again and again and again the body guard amends and the only throughout a sat rocking himself. Warn these two young men please keep away from us and they don't. They didn't do it they they kind of keep on following the group in said the prosecutor tells why do you do that. And he says well what the boarding god it's me wasn't nice I was just wanting to all square my friends' walls mind when my friend was. And that's why I stayed he wanted to also its wealth for is if finds spot is on the moment and one of the videos when the FINC to use. As a weapon of some soul. And it's also I think discussion around a broken ball pool possible. The allegation is that an awful was used as a weapon but no DNA has been found will not awful yet it is unclear whether. The prosecution will continue. To use that as a line of argument. Yet and so James before we go two more days of this trial yes. Yes strike a more days is going to be a break in between Friday's when. We'll see some kind of verdict is possible that say several can be given a two year sentence elect. The a Swedish prosecution have said that they went I've for the maximum penalty. Can all right James Longman right here in London with an update thank you so much.

