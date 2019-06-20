Transcript for Roy Moore announces bid for US Senate

Controversial Republican Roy Moore is once again running for a US senate seat from Alabama despite being urged not to run by president trump. More failed to win the seat two years ago after he was hit with a string of sexual misconduct accusations. Some relating. Under age girls more now faces a crowded primary with several other GOP candidates. Vying to unseat democratic senator Doug Jones. Many Republicans including the president believe more is too polarizing. And will jeopardize an otherwise reliably Republican. Seats.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.