Transcript for Sanders campaign manager: "I'm not going to say we're going to win South Carolina"

So earlier this week you didn't ask me any credit. Endurance schoolboy but that's mentions it will look the New Hampshire and in California school plan. And yet this campaign. Six might. We're realistic and more honest about where we stand in South Carolina we are very competitive solidly in second place we're gonna compete. To win every vote we can get in South Carolina however it's an uphill fight I'll be honest with you. Not gonna say we're gonna win south Kara I do think we're standing in better sentence on those earlier states. But I think if we do well in Iowa we do well in New Hampshire and I think we will I do believe we have upward trajectory growth. And South Carolina I think a lot of voters there now know who burners hit Bernie Sanders is. And I think. It are increasingly warming to him and would work even further or do you this show early success and Iowa New Hampshire.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.