Transcript for SCOTUS rules to block citizenship question in end-of-term decision

We begin with a breaking news at the Supreme Court it's the final day for major decisions before along the summer break. Interior mirror ran as a write the air with the latest. Teary a decision on the census and gerrymandering today right. That's right this census case Kimberly that's the big one in the bottom line the 20/20 senses cannot go forward at this time. With us citizenship question and remember the term administration wanted to ask every person an American in America are you a citizen of the United States. Spent nuclear experts said that will distort the count a lot of people won't want to answer that question the truck administration said they needed to ask the question. In order to improve enforcement. Of the voting rights act well in this opinion Chief Justice John Roberts joining the four liberals on the court says. That's a contrived. Explanation he hammers the trump administration's explanation saying that that the judiciary can't just be naive. And that when you do something as the Commerce Department the census bureau of you have to have a reasonable explanation. Nevada say that's not explanation the voting rights act more rationale that's a distraction. It's only since this case must go back down to see if there is a legally permissible reason that's also the truth. About why the trump administration wants to ask that question that is talk comes amid turmoil there have been records that have been unearthed. Showing a major Republican donor tried to get this citizenship question under the census. Talk to Wilbur Ross about it in order to increase Republican political power and decrease the power of minorities if that gets surfaced in the district court. The sentence is up for Brad because they've got to start printing those census forms. Next week. So Chief Justice John Roberts essentially saying don't try to be asked this court if you will don't live in this court don't use this court. We are political purposes if you want to do something. Tell it to me straight and all decide on that basis he did not join the liberals. Who wanted to say a citizenship questions never constitutional. He said just don't lie to me about. Yet that was no doubt causing controversy so what do we know on the gerrymandering case. What I was also achieved justice roberts' opinion once again he didn't want the court used by this. By the political parties that was the case out of both North Carolina and Merrill and in which a state legislature's one Republican the other Democrats. Had gerrymandered his district lines in ridiculous waste that Roberts admits in that opinion these are ridiculously partisan. Line drawing exercises but he says there's no way. That this court can get involved in that political fight. By law. He visits the job of the court to say what the law is and sometimes. That means the court says there's no law this is a political fight you guys figure it out by appointing independent commissions may be congress can step in. But there's no way the court. Can fix the problem of political gerrymandering he essentially keeps the court out of that political fight as well CC a theme. It's a kind of declaration of judicial independence in a time of furious political division Chief Justice John Roberts in these two opinion says I won't be part of it and I were the world this court if I have anything to do that. And Cary Ed. I have to ask you know when these decisions come out people are always looking for the running of the interns were you able to. See that today. Oh yeah no question about it and and we we had like championship. Route runner ever is no question about we got these latest them. And it's baking hot out here than they don't want to operate as a kind of pizza oven effect when the sun slams down on the that did not dissuade us. We've got to him and got the opinions thank you so much taper and updates we appreciated. You bet.

