Sen. Blumenthal urges GOP senators to ‘obey their oath’ and ‘vote to convict’

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., discusses the importance of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, whether witnesses will be called and the latest on COVID relief talks.
6:28 | 02/09/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Blumenthal urges GOP senators to ‘obey their oath’ and ‘vote to convict’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

