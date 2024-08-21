Sen. Chuck Schumer on the 2nd day of the DNC

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) about the high stakes ahead in the 2024 presidential election.

August 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live