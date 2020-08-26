Sen. Rand Paul delivers remarks at 2020 RNC

More
The Kentucky senator was elected to the United States Senate in 2010.
4:22 | 08/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Rand Paul delivers remarks at 2020 RNC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:22","description":"The Kentucky senator was elected to the United States Senate in 2010.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72608163","title":"Sen. Rand Paul delivers remarks at 2020 RNC","url":"/Politics/video/sen-rand-paul-delivers-remarks-2020-rnc-72608163"}