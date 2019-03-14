Senate rejects Trump's emergency declaration for border security in shocking vote

Nearly a dozen Republicans opted to oppose President Donald Trump's decision to declare a national emergency in order to build a border wall.
1:40 | 03/14/19

Are there any stunning rebuke of the president from with his own Crockett CA's or 59. Inmates are 41. The joint resolution is passed twelve Republicans crops in the island noting the Democrats to cancel the president's emergency declaration. The redirected three and a half billion dollars from the Pentagon to his border wall. For supporters of the bill it's about the constitution. This will be a vote. About the very nature. Of our constitution. Separation of powers. And how this government functions and sport is sentiment echoed by Republicans. For me this is a constitutional question. Tennessee Republican Lamar Alexander's in the founders gave the power of the purse to congress to limits presidents power. Never before. Has a president ask for funding. The congress has not provided it and then the president has used the national emergencies act of 1976. To spend the money anyway. The president though disagrees arguing the constitution has nothing to do with that it's very important it's really a border security vote. It's pure simple it's a vote for border security and ability don't suck to be overturned and. After saying for weeks before the order was made that such a move would set a bad precedent today the majority leader standing with the president he has some. Later operated within existing law. If congress has grown uneasy with this new law as many. Then we should amend it. Would rather chamber having enough votes to override a veto this resolution of disapproval was more bound messaging. But it could help the lawyers who are challenging is constitutionality in the courts make their case. Strain a Marshall ABC news Washington.

